Tria’s Unchained brings chain abstraction to Injective ecosystem

New York, United States of America, July 30th, 2024, Chainwire

In a major leap towards simplifying the Web3 experience, Tria introduces ‘Unchained,’ a modular chain-abstraction infrastructure designed to streamline today’s fragmented asset management in Web3 and power a fluent UX on the Injective blockchain.

New ecosystems are emerging rapidly – causing a cluttered landscape of managing multiple wallets, fragmented assets and multiple blockchain-specific tooling.

Tria allows users to use any asset on any dapp, across any chain without needing other wallets, bridging, or acquiring gas tokens – all powered by chain abstraction.

Now, Tria is bringing the incredible UX of chain-abstraction to the Injective ecosystem, a leading interoperable L1 blockchain to un-chain Web3 complexities – one step at a time.

Injective is the fastest layer 1 blockchain with more than 800M on-chain transactions and an FDV (fully diluted market cap) of $2.5 Billion USD.

Unchained is a modular, Chain-abstraction AVS Layer 2 built on Cosmos SDK with dual-execution EVM compatibility.

This innovative construct allows users to access assets and dApps on hundreds of chains with a centralized-exchange-like, real-time Web3 experience.

What Tria is bringing to Injective?

Effortless Onboarding: No need to set up a new wallet for Injective. Login with SSO, or connect any previously unsupported wallets like MetaMask, or Phantom.

Unified Assets: View and use any asset from any EVM or non-EVM blockchains using a unified interface.

Seamless Trading & Staking: Eliminate complex bridging and trade or stake using any asset.

No Gas Token : Pay Injective gas with any token from any chain with gas abstraction.

“This integration will revolutionize the user experience by allowing seamless interaction with any asset on any dApp across any chain,” said Eric Chen, CEO and co-founder of Injective Labs. “Users will no longer be encumbered by the complexities of switching wallets, bridging, or acquiring gas tokens, as all of this is seamlessly managed within Tria’s ‘Unchained’ infrastructure.”

In the coming months, chain abstraction will be rolled out within the Injective ecosystem, which is designed for building premier UX-first Web3 applications. From day one, this movement has seen profound involvement from leading dApps in the Injective ecosystem, including Helix, DojoSwap, Hydro Protocol, Neptune Finance, Injera, SA World, Kakeru, and Sushi Fighter.

These integrations empower users to seamlessly access Injective’s variety of dApps with any asset from any chain. This paves the way for a truly unified DeFi experience. It eliminates the complexity of creating a Cosmos wallet, bridging assets to Injective, and obtaining gas tokens. Overall, this collaboration is poised to drive a major paradigm shift in the DeFi world.

“We are witnessing an industry-wide shift, with large ecosystems recognising the need for app layer chain abstraction wherein users can use any asset on any chain minus the complexities of multiple wallets, bridges and gas tokens – said Vijit Katta, Co-founder of Tria. Chain abstraction is no longer a choice—it is a necessity and we are thrilled to bring it to reality with Injective.”

About Tria

Tria is at the forefront of chain-abstraction innovation, empowering users and developers to access the entire Web3 without the friction of today’s user-experience. Built in stealth, by crypto degens and funded by OGs, Tria is thrilled to unveil the next monumental step in redefining the finance UX on Injective.

Users can follow Tria and Injective on Twitter to stay up to date on what chain abstraction is set to enable for the ecosystem and the broader Web3 landscape.

Users can follow Tria’s Twitter

