Venom continues global expansion with listing on Coins.ph

Manila, Philippines, July 31st, 2024

Venom Foundation is thrilled to announce that $VENOM is now listed on Coins.ph, the leading crypto platform in the Philippines with over 18 million users.

This strategic move represents the next significant step in Venom’s global expansion efforts, particularly into the dynamic Southeast Asian market.

Key Highlights

Expanding reach in Southeast Asia: Coins.ph provides a robust platform for $VENOM, offering increased accessibility to a vast and engaged user base. With over 18 million users, Coins.ph is instrumental in the adoption and exposure of crypto in the region, making it an ideal partner for Venom’s continued expansion.

Enhanced liquidity and market presence: Listing $VENOM on Coins.ph will enhance the liquidity and market presence of the token. Filipino users will now have the opportunity to trade $VENOM easily, benefiting from the seamless and user-friendly experience that Coins.ph is known for. This listing not only broadens $VENOM’s availability but also reinforces Venom’s commitment to making blockchain technology accessible to everyone.

Increasing accessibility in Philippines: As the largest crypto exchange licensed by the central bank in the Philippines, Coins.ph plays a crucial role in the local blockchain ecosystem. Listing $VENOM on Coins.ph enhances the accessibility of our token, allowing more users to easily trade and interact with the project.

Strategic alignment with global expansion: This listing aligns with Venom’s strategic goal of global expansion, particularly into Southeast Asia. By partnering with established and reputable exchanges like Coins.ph, Venom is poised to extend its reach and influence across key markets worldwide. The Philippines, with its dynamic and rapidly growing crypto community, represents a critical market for Venom’s international growth strategy.

Leadership perspective

Jen Bilango, Country Manager – Philippines at Coins.ph, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership:

At Coins.ph, we are excited to announce the listing of the VENOM token on our platform. This aligns with our mission to drive financial inclusion and empower our 18 million users with innovative blockchain technology. We look forward to helping VENOM grow its presence in the Philippines and supporting its integration into global financial structures.

Christopher Louis Tsu, CEO of Venom Foundation, commented on the new listing:

Listing $VENOM on Coins.ph is a strategic step in our global expansion strategy into Southeast Asia. Coins.ph’s extensive user base and reputation in the Philippines make it an excellent partner for Venom. This listing not only enhances the accessibility of $VENOM but also strengthens our presence in the vibrant Southeast Asian crypto market. We are excited to bring Venom to a wider audience and look forward to furthering our mission of global blockchain adoption.

About Coins.ph

Launched in 2014, Coins.ph is the most established crypto brand in The Philippines and has gained the trust of more than 16 million users. Through the easy-to-use mobile app, users can buy and sell a variety of different cryptocurrencies and access a wide range of financial services.

Coins.ph is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and is the first ever crypto-based company in Asia to hold both Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer licenses from a central bank.

To learn more, uses can visit https://coins.ph

About Venom Foundation

Venom is a cutting-edge layer-0 and layer-1 network, seamlessly integrating with other independent networks through innovative Mesh technology. Anchored by a masterchain for overall state and consensus management, Venom supports unlimited autonomous workchains for user accounts, smart contracts, and dApps. Mesh technology optimizes inter-chain communication, ensuring speed and scalability. With rapid finality, comprehensive security, stability, and user-friendly interfaces, Venom is ideal for hosting CBDCs and large-scale platforms.

For more information, users can visit https://venom.foundation

Contact

Venom Foundation

[email protected]