EU’s AI Act brings sweeping changes for US tech giants

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The European Union’s AI Act, the first comprehensive legislation of its kind, comes into effect today, signalling a significant shift for technology companies worldwide.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Aimed primarily at major US firms, the law mandates stringent regulations on AI development, usage, and compliance, promising far-reaching impacts.

Risk-based regulation: differing rules for different risks

Copy link to section

The AI Act implements a risk-based regulatory framework, distinguishing between applications based on their potential societal impact.

High-risk AI applications, such as autonomous vehicles, medical devices, and loan decision systems, face rigorous requirements.

These include mandatory risk assessments, high-quality training datasets, routine logging of activities, and detailed documentation shared with authorities to ensure compliance.

Generative AI faces stringent oversight

Copy link to section

Generative AI, including systems like OpenAI’s GPT and Google’s Gemini, is labelled as “general-purpose” AI under the Act.

These models, designed to perform a wide range of tasks, must comply with EU copyright laws, issue transparency disclosures about training methods, and undergo regular testing and cybersecurity measures.

The Act provides some exceptions for open-source models, provided they make their parameters publicly accessible and pose no systemic risks.

Leading US tech companies, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Apple, and Meta, are significantly impacted by the new regulations.

These firms, heavily invested in AI and reliant on massive cloud infrastructures, must now navigate the AI Act’s stringent requirements.

The law applies to any organisation operating within the EU, irrespective of its location, ensuring comprehensive oversight.

Severe penalties for non-compliance

Copy link to section

Breaches of the AI Act could result in fines of up to €35 million ($41 million) or 7% of global annual revenues, whichever is higher.

This is more severe than penalties under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which capped fines at €20 million or 4% of annual global turnover.

The European AI Office, established earlier this year, will oversee compliance and enforcement, ensuring that offending companies face substantial repercussions.

Transition periods and future provisions

Copy link to section

Although the AI Act is now in force, most provisions will not take effect until 2026. General-purpose AI systems, such as ChatGPT and Gemini, have a 36-month transition period to achieve compliance.

This phased approach provides companies time to adapt their practices to the new regulatory landscape.

While the AI Act aims to mitigate the risks associated with AI, it also recognises the importance of fostering innovation. Open-source models, which are crucial for AI development, are granted specific exemptions provided they meet transparency and accessibility criteria.

However, the EU remains vigilant against models that pose systemic risks, ensuring that regulatory measures do not stifle technological progress.

The AI Act exemplifies the EU’s growing influence in global tech regulation. Similar to the GDPR, which sets new standards for data privacy worldwide, the AI Act is expected to establish a benchmark for AI governance.

By imposing significant fines and stringent rules, the EU aims to lead the way in ensuring responsible and ethical AI development.

Industry response and future outlook

Copy link to section

Tech companies are already responding to the new regulations. Meta, for instance, has restricted the availability of its AI models in Europe due to regulatory concerns.

The AI Act’s stringent requirements necessitate substantial adjustments in AI development and deployment practices.

As companies navigate these changes, the focus will be on balancing compliance with continued innovation.