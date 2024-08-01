Karak integrates Space and Time for enhanced decentralized security and rewards

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Karak is expanding its vision of universal security by integrating Space and Time (SxT) as a zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessor solution.

This partnership aims to enhance trustless slashing and reward mechanisms for Karak Distributed Secure Services (DSS). Space and Time, a verifiable compute layer, scales zero-knowledge proofs on a decentralized data warehouse, enabling trustless data processing for smart contracts, large language models (LLMs), and enterprises

Enhancing security with verifiable computations

The integration of Space and Time into Karak’s ecosystem is set to revolutionize how distributed services operate.

Space and Time joins indexed blockchain data from major chains with offchain datasets, ensuring the integrity of data through its novel Proof of SQL technology.

This ZK-proof guarantees that query results are tamper-proof, enhancing the reliability and security of computations at scale.

One of the key benefits of this integration is the ability to define slashing logic more efficiently. For Karak, proving slashings on-chain is crucial for maintaining the integrity of DSSs.

Space and Time’s capabilities allow for faster definition and implementation of slashing logic, accelerating the development and deployment of DSSs.

Building a secure and scalable ecosystem

Distributed Secure Services (DSS) on Karak leverage restaked assets to provide universal security.

The DSS framework is designed to be flexible, extensible, and scalable, supporting a wide range of applications from basic utilities to complex decentralized autonomous (DA) marketplaces and ZK coprocessors.

As more DSSs are onboarded, the need for reliable on-chain slashing proofs becomes critical. The integration with Space and Time addresses this need, ensuring that DSSs can be built and launched more rapidly and securely.

Space and Time is also developing a DSS specifically for its blockchain indexing service, enabling community members to run indexing nodes within the SxT network.

This is particularly beneficial for use cases that demand high levels of security, incentive alignment, and decentralization, such as decentralized data indexing.

Strategic integration for future advancements

This strategic partnership between Karak and Space and Time not only accelerates the vision for universal security but also extends SxT’s capabilities to indexing data for other DSSs.

As the integration progresses, Karak and Space and Time plan to share further developments, continuing to push the boundaries of security and efficiency in decentralized networks.

The Space and Time network enables smart contracts to retrieve and validate blockchain data from a variety of major blockchains.

By using SQL statements that can be validated on-chain with zero-knowledge proofs, smart contracts can ensure the accuracy and integrity of the data they interact with.

The integration of Space and Time as a ZK coprocessor solution into Karak’s ecosystem marks a significant step forward in enhancing the security and scalability of Distributed Secure Services.

This partnership leverages cutting-edge zero-knowledge proofs and decentralized data indexing to create a robust, tamper-proof environment for smart contracts and decentralized applications.