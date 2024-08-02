FTSE 100, FTSE 250 shares to watch: IHG, Glencore, IWG, Abrdn, WPP

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices had a busy week as the corporate earnings season continued and as the Bank of England (BoE) delivered its first interest rate cut in over 4 years on Thursday.

The Footsie retreated to £8,283 on Thursday from this week’s high of £8,400 while the mid-size focused FTSE 250 index was trading at £21,460.

BoE interest rate decision

One of the top FTSE news this week was that the BoE finally decided to start cutting interest rates. In its statement on Thursday, the bank slashed rates by 25 basis points and hinted that a few more were on the way.

The bank did that after the recent inflation and economic trends in the country. Recent data showed that the country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained at the bank’s target of 2.0% in the past few months.

At the same time, the British economy has been relatively resilient. The most recent GDP data showed that the economy grew by 0.4% in May, twice what analysts were expecting. Retail sales, manufacturing, and services PMIs have been quite strong.

However, in reality, there are signs that the economy is having some key issues. Just this week, Rachel Reeves, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, has noted that the administration faces a $32 billion hole and that she could be forced to raise taxes.

Therefore, analysts believe that the BoE will cut rates either once or twice this year, especially if inflation continues falling. In a note, ING analysts said:

“ We think the Bank of England will ultimately cut rates faster than the committee is currently prepared to admit. We suspect the data on services inflation and wage growth will improve as the year goes on, making the committee more comfortable with proceeding with at least one more cut this year.”

The BoE decision came a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled that a September rate cut was on the table.

Top FTSE 100 earnings

The FTSE 100 index reacted to several important US and UK earnings this week. In the US, companies like Amazon, Meta Platforms, Apple, and Microsoft published their results. Apple’s numbers were better than expected while Amazon had a tough quarter, leading to a downgrade by Piper Sandler analysts.

In the UK, Rolls-Royce published strong financial results and restated its dividend payouts to investors. The same happened with International Consolidated Airline Group (IAG), which published strong results and restarted its payouts as well.

St. James Place, the biggest wealth manager in the UK, released strong numbers that showed that its recovery was underway. Other companies like Barclays, Next PLC, and Shell released strong numbers, which explains why the FTSE 100 index was relatively stable.

Glencore and IHG earnings

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices will also be in the spotlight next week as several big companies in the index are set to publish their numbers.

Glencore, the giant mining company, will be one of the top FTSE 100 stock to watch next week. It will release its financial results on Wednesday. These will be notable numbers because they will be the first ones since the company acquired Teck Resources’ coal business.

The numbers will also come at a time when some investors are resisting Glencore’s plan to spin off its coal business into a standalone business. Just this week, the UK charged Alex Beard, the former head of its oil trading business for corruption.

It is unclear whether Glencore will be implicated in this lawsuit but its stock’s performance points to that. Glencore share price crashed to 415p on Thursday, its lowest point since March 26.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) will be another FTSE 100 company to watch as it publishes its results on Wednesday. These numbers will come out as the stock has crashed to 7,620p, its lowest point since February 24. It has also formed a double-top pattern pointing to more downside ahead.

IWG, Abrdn, and WPP earnings ahead

The other top FTSE 250 stock to watch next week will be International Workplace Group (IWG), the parent company of Regus, HQ, BasePoint, and OpenOffice. IWG, a rival to WeWork, will also release its numbers as its stock remains 20% below its highest point this year.

IWG has benefited modestly from WeWork’s collapse as it now became the biggest company in the industry globally.

Meanwhile, Abrdn, a troubled investment company will be watched as it releases its numbers. Its stock has risen by almost 30% from its lowest point this year as investors predict a comeback.

Finally, WPP, the biggest advertising agency will also release its numbers as its stock remains in a correction. The company has struggled lately as many enterprises have slashed their marketing budgets to save costs.