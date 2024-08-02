Poodlana presale hits $4.2M even as crypto market drop causes massive liquidations

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant turmoil recently, leading to widespread liquidations and price drops across major coins.

However, amidst this volatility, Poodlana, a new cryptocurrency project, has continued to attract substantial investment, surpassing $4.2 million in its presale phase.

This article explores the impact of the recent market downturn, the specifics of the Poodlana presale, and the broader market conditions influencing these developments.

Crypto market turmoil and liquidations

The beginning of August saw a sharp downturn in the cryptocurrency market, with major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana suffering significant losses.

Bitcoin, in particular, fell to $62,000, its lowest since mid-July, triggering $312 million in liquidations primarily affecting long positions according to CoinGlass data. And although it has since rebounded to around $64,349, the market sentiment is still bearish.

Ethereum and Solana also faced steep declines, with Ethereum retracing to the $3,000 level before rebounding to around $3,148 and Solana plummeting to $160 before rebounding to around $163 at press time.

This market-wide slump resulted in a $2.3 trillion dip in the global cryptocurrency market cap, accompanied by a 5.7% overall drop.

Key factors contributing to this decline include economic data releases, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and reactions to the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 mirrored these movements, with significant losses reflecting investor jitters.

Poodlana’s resilience in a bearish market

Despite the adverse market conditions, Poodlana has managed to attract significant investment during its presale phase.

The project, which dubs itself “The Hermès of Crypto,” has raised $4,257,299.39, demonstrating robust investor interest.

Currently priced at $0.0375, the token’s next stage price is set to rise to $0.0416, with an anticipated listing price of $0.060 on August 16.

Poodlana’s presale has been structured to attract diverse investments, accepting payments in BASE, SOL, BNB, ETH, USDT, and USDC.

Notably, there are no token lock-ups or vesting periods, ensuring immediate liquidity for investors. The project’s marketing strategy includes partnerships with major exchanges and influencers, aiming to position Poodlana as a premier token in both decentralized and centralized exchanges.

With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and 50% allocated to the presale, Poodlana’s roadmap includes staking platforms, exclusive airdrops, and global outreach initiatives.

This comprehensive approach has garnered attention even as the broader market faces downward pressure, underscoring the project’s appeal amidst market uncertainty.

Market outlook and investor sentiment

The broader cryptocurrency market remains on edge as traders monitor key support levels for major coins.

Bitcoin’s recent rejection at the $70,000 level and subsequent decline to $62,000 highlights the volatility and potential for further downside. Analysts suggest that Bitcoin’s 99-day EMA around $63,694 is a critical level to watch, with a break below signalling potential declines to $55,000.

Ethereum mirrors Bitcoin’s trajectory, with its price action now aimed at the $3,000 support level. A break below this could see Ethereum retesting lower levels around $2,850.

Meanwhile, Solana and other altcoins like XRP and Dogwifhat have experienced significant losses, reflecting the market’s overall bearish sentiment.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly between Israel and Iran, have exacerbated market volatility, contributing to the sharp price drops and liquidations.

Generally, long-term outlooks remain cautiously optimistic, with some analysts predicting potential bullish catalysts such as the upcoming US election and the prospect of a sovereign Bitcoin reserve.

However, despite this, Poodlana’s successful presale highlights the continued interest in innovative projects within the crypto space.

If interested in Poodlana, you can visit their official website to participate in the presale.

However, always exercise due diligence before investing in crypto projects owing to their high market volatility, which makes them high-risk investment assets.

