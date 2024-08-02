Sharpe AI announces $SAI token listing on Gate.io

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, August 2nd, 2024, Chainwire

Sharpe AI , an AI-powered crypto super-app for traders, has announced the listing of its token $SAI on Gate.io followed by more exchanges starting at 1 pm UTC, 5th August, 2024. The token will be available in the trading pair USDT, setting the stage for a new chapter in AI-powered crypto trading.

The anticipation is soaring following the blockbuster success of $SAI’s Initial DEX Offering (IDO) this past April. The IDO shattered all previous records, achieving an astounding 300x oversubscription. With over 120,000 participants bringing in $576 million in assets, it became one of the biggest IDO in history—a true milestone moment for the crypto space.

Key highlights

Sharpe AI has 25+ live products with over 150,000 users and $500+ million in platform volume

Received grants from Google, Microsoft, and IBM

Backed by industry leaders including Animoca Brands, GBV Capital, Morningstar Ventures, Maven Capital, MetaBros, Contango Digital, Ape Terminal, AIT Protocol

$SAI IDO on Ape Terminal was 300x oversubscribed, making it one of the biggest IDO in history with over 120k participants connecting $576M in assets

$SAI is listed on Aevo Pre-markets, a spot reserved for only the most anticipated projects in the space, and has smashed every record for daily volumes

Received CME license (the only crypto company that has received it)

First Bittensor ecosystem project, using the AIT subnet to mine $TAO

Ranked #1 on Product Hunt globally for all AI and Crypto categories

Sharpe is backed by Contango Digital (main investor of Bittensor)

$SAI token utility

$SAI is the native utility and governance token underpinning the Sharpe AI ecosystem. The token is carefully designed to align incentives between Sharpe AI, token holders, and the broader ecosystem. It provides economic incentives for participants, funds future development and growth initiatives through a community treasury model, and enables decentralized governance over the platform.

$SAI token holders will enjoy a range of benefits within the Sharpe AI ecosystem:

Discounts: Staking $SAI unlocks discounts on trading products

Staking $SAI unlocks discounts on trading products Airdrops: Potential airdrops of project tokens launching through Sharpe Launchpad and Sharpe Perps

Potential airdrops of project tokens launching through Sharpe Launchpad and Sharpe Perps Governance rights: Ability to vote on crucial platform decisions

Ability to vote on crucial platform decisions Staking rewards: Additional benefits including fee rebates and early access to new features

Sharpe AI aims to create a token that encourages long-term participation through:

A buyback and burn mechanism to reduce token supply and reward token holders over time Long-term incentives through rewards and discounts via staking Governance participation for token holders

Part of the profits generated from all products will be used to repurchase $SAI from the open market through a series of repurchasing programs, such as TWAP orders. Tokens bought will be burned, deflating supply over time.

As part of the rollout of staking, the buyback & burn mechanism will split into buybacks that will be allocated towards both burns and staking rewards — allowing stakers to accrue additional platform ownership over time.

$SAI listing details

Date: August 5th, 2024

Time: 1 PM UTC

Exchanges: Gate.io, Uniswap.

Pair: SAI/USDT

The platform is notably the first Web3 project recognized by tech giants Google, Microsoft, IBM and OpenAI. Backed by industry-leading investors Animoca Brands, GBV Capital, MorningStar Ventures, Maven Capital, MetaBros, Contango Digital, Ape Terminal, and AIT Protocol. Sharpe AI stands out as a leader in the AI x Crypto space. As one of the first projects in the Bittensor ecosystem leveraging the AIT subnet to mine $TAO.

This advantage drives its rapid growth, establishing Sharpe AI as the largest AI super app currently boasting a live platform with 25+ live products.

“The listing of $SAI marks a pivotal moment for Sharpe AI and the broader AI-crypto ecosystem,” said Rishabh Narang, CEO of Sharpe AI. “We’re excited to bring our vision of intelligent, accessible crypto trading to a global audience.”

Current Sharpe AI integrations and partnerships

Aethir, Ionet, Bittensor, Lido, Aevo, Hyperliquid, Arbitrum, Aioz, Paradigm, Orderly Network, Paradex, 0x, Eesee, TradingView, Li.Fi, LogX, AIT Protocol, Ape Terminal, Aave, HyperGPT, Paraswap, Galxe, Arbitrum, Mantle, OpenOcean, and more.

About Sharpe AI

Sharpe AI is pioneering the future of crypto interface with its AI-powered superapp. With a focus on intelligence, tracking, and investing in digital assets. Sharpe is now the largest crypto super-app, boasting over 150,000 users and more than $500M in volume. Sharpe AI has a vision of creating a vertically integrated moat by combining data intelligence, trading products and DeFi execution on leading chains, culminating in a comprehensive platform unparalleled in the industry.

The platform is rapidly expanding its capabilities, having recently acquired Brownian (specializing in full-stack AI intelligence) and launched HiveIntelligence (building decentralized AI superintelligence network).

Sharpe Perps: An omnichain decentralized orderbook perpetual DEX

Sharpe DEX: A leading decentralized exchange aggregator

Sharpe Bridge: A platform for seamless crypto swapping and bridging across multiple blockchains

Sharpe NFT Marketplace: A hybrid NFT marketplace aggregator with 20+ top marketplaces

Sharpe Terminal: A Bloomberg-like terminal for crypto, consolidating news, governance, research, and various market data

Looking ahead, Sharpe AI plans to expand its AI capabilities, integrate with additional blockchain networks, and launch new products aimed at institutional investors. Sharpe AI is also exploring partnerships with traditional finance institutions to bridge the gap between conventional and crypto markets.

For more information about Sharpe AI and the upcoming $SAI token sale, users can visit Sharpe AI’s official website or join their community on Twitter, Telegram, and Discord.

For media inquiries, users can contact: Email: [email protected]

