Poodlana ($POODL) price prediction if SHIB skyrockets 150,000,000% again

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen massive success since its debut as a themed token in August 2020, rising to claim a spot in the top ten cryptocurrencies by value in 2021.

The project celebrated its fourth birthday on 1 August, and its marketing lead highlighted SHIB’s astounding 150,000,000% surge from the opening price to ATHs of $0.00008616 – hit in October 2021.

The attention switched to the new Poodlana ($POODL) meme coin amid such market developments.

$POODL appears ready to rival top contenders such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Poodlana witnesses significant demand from crypto investors, with over $4.68 million raised at stage 6 of the presale.

SHIB’s zero-to-hero tale

Shiba Inu team highlighted the meme token’s success story from a humble start.

The altcoin flew to the $0.00008616 all-time high in October 2021, translating to a whopping 150,000,000% surge.

Despite notable declines from its ATH, SHIB’s current price ($0.00001418) reflects an over 26,000,000% uptick from the $0.000000000056 opening price.

That cements Shiba Inu’s market position as one of the most successful meme cryptocurrencies.

Any players that place a mere $10 on SHIB at its debuts would be enjoying $2.6 million in returns at current prices.

That reality has triggered interest in SHIB as experts predict a repeat of the initial upswing.

A 150,000,000% surge would erase SHIB’s leading zeros, propelling the token from its prevailing price to $21.9.

Poodlana looks to take over the meme token market

Poodlana is a new Solana-based meme crypto going viral due to its blazing presale. Profit-oriented players have already invested over $4.6 million into the project.

The asset initially saw a colossal demand in Asia, where countries like Japan, China, and Korea resonated with Poodlana’s merge of poodle love with luxury fashion.

The new project has already captured Asia, which leads in meme coin trading volume globally.

Surging interest from the West ahead of the August 16 presale end sets $POODL for massive strides.

Poodlana’s current demand and the project’s focus on utility sets the stage for a SHIB-like initial performance.

The native $POODL trades at $0.0375, and a staggering 150,000,000% surge would place the token value at the somewhat unattainable $56,250.

Notably, factors such as the enormous circulating supply would likely hinder another 150,000,000% uptick for SHIB.

Hitting $21.9 with the current 589 trillion supply would mean eclipsing the likes of Gold in market capitalization. Shiba Inu needs less than 1 trillion tokens to attain the $21.9 price target.

The alt’s decentralized distribution across multiple players makes such a supply reduction unlikely.

Contrarily, $POODL has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 and could witness token scarcity as more players venture in, boosting demand and the meme coin’s value.

Enthusiasts who missed SHIB’s initial ride could join the Poodlana bandwagon for massive potential returns.

You can find more details about $POODL here.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.