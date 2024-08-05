Neuralink, the neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk, has reached a significant milestone by successfully implanting its brain chip into a second human participant.

This advancement in their early human trials represents a major step forward in merging human cognition with technology.

Although specific details about the surgery’s timing and the patient’s identity have not been disclosed, the development is generating considerable excitement.

In a recent interview on the Lex Fridman podcast, Musk provided an update on the progress of the trial, revealing that 400 out of the 1,024 electrodes implanted in the second patient’s brain are currently functioning.

Musk expressed cautious optimism about the results: “I don’t want to jinx it, but it seems to have gone extremely well. There’s a lot of signal, a lot of electrodes. It’s working very well.”

The effectiveness of these electrodes is crucial as they are designed to interpret brain signals and translate them into actionable commands.

The primary goal of Neuralink’s brain chip is to assist individuals with spinal cord injuries by enabling them to control electronic devices solely through thought.

This breakthrough technology promises to enhance the quality of life for those with severe mobility impairments, potentially allowing users to play video games, browse the internet, and operate various electronic devices without physical interaction.

Following FDA approval, Neuralink began accepting applications for the second participant in its trials in May. This approval marked a pivotal moment for the company, transitioning from animal testing to human trials.

‘Super easy’ surgery

Nolan Arbaugh, the first recipient of the Neuralink implant, has shared his positive experience with the device.

He described the surgery as “super easy” and demonstrated how the implant allowed him to control a laptop cursor, operate an on-screen music player, and play complex games such as chess and Civilization VI.

This demonstration highlighted the technology’s potential to restore a degree of independence to individuals with paralysis.

Arbaugh discussed the impact of the implant during a podcast with Musk and Fridman.

He noted that the device enables him to perform tasks on a computer screen merely by thinking about them, thus reducing his reliance on caregivers.

Although Arbaugh faced some complications shortly after the surgery, including the retraction of a few electrodes, these issues were addressed by modifying the implant’s algorithm to enhance sensitivity. Future implants will feature threads placed deeper into the brain to minimize similar problems.

Ethical and regulatory challenges

Neuralink has encountered controversy, particularly regarding its animal testing practices, which have been subject to federal investigations.

Despite these challenges, there is significant interest in the company’s trials, with over 1,000 volunteers reportedly signing up for the second surgical trial.

Musk has ambitious plans for the future, aiming to implant Neuralink’s chips in up to eight more patients by the end of 2024.

This goal reflects the company’s confidence in navigating the technical and regulatory obstacles that lie ahead.

Neuralink’s progress in brain-computer interface technology represents a groundbreaking development in medical science.

While the road to widespread adoption is filled with challenges, the potential benefits for individuals with severe disabilities are substantial. As Neuralink continues its trials, the world watches with anticipation for a future where technology seamlessly integrates with human cognition to overcome physical limitations.