Metaplanet to raise $70M to buy more BTC as DTX Exchange presale hits $1.2M

Metaplanet, a Japanese public company, has announced a bold move to raise $70 million through a stock rights issue to purchase additional Bitcoin. Metaplanet’s plan comes at a time when the financial market is in turmoil.

As Metaplanet plans to buy additional Bitcoin, DTX Exchange, a new cutting-edge crypto trading platform, has made significant strides in its presale, raising over $1.2 million.

In this article we delve into Metaplanet’s Bitcoin acquisition decision, the innovative features of DTX Exchange, and the promising utility of the DTX Token.

Metaplanet’s strategic Bitcoin accumulation plan

Metaplanet’s move to expand its Bitcoin holdings aims to enhance the company’s long-term growth by leveraging Bitcoin’s potential for appreciation and its ability to hedge against fiat currency depreciation.

Notably, Metaplanet plans to raise the $70 million it wants to invest in Bitcoin through a stock rights issue.

The stock rights issue will allow existing shareholders to acquire new shares at an exercise price of 555 yen (~$4) from September 6 to October 15.

Metaplanet currently holds around 246 bitcoins valued at approximately $13.4 million, and it is seeking to follow in the footsteps of MicroStrategy, a Nasdaq-listed firm renowned for its aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

Since 2020, MicroStrategy has accumulated over 220,000 bitcoins, significantly boosting its market valuation.

By positioning itself as Japan’s leading publicly traded Bitcoin holding company, Metaplanet aims to create substantial shareholder value.

The decision underscores a growing trend among corporations to adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset, anticipating its long-term value growth and stability in the face of economic uncertainties.

DTX Exchange has raised over $1.2 million in the presale so far

While Metaplanet focuses on Bitcoin acquisition, DTX Exchange is making waves in the crypto trading world. The DTX Exchange aims to revolutionize the trading industry by combining blockchain technology with traditional asset classes, offering a comprehensive solution for both seasoned traders and newcomers.

The exchange is currently conducting the presale of its native token, DTX Token, offering investors an opportunity to invest in an upcoming decentralized trading platform.

It has raised over $1.2 million in the presale so far, highlighting strong investor interest and confidence. The presale is currently in its second stage where the DTX Tokens are going for $0.04 per token.

The presale features increasing token prices with each presale stage and the token price is expected to rise to $0.06 in its next presale stage offering early investors an opportunity to reap more.

DTX Exchange has a user-friendly interface and a wide range of asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, equities, foreign exchange (FX), and contract-for-differences (CFDs). This diversity allows traders to diversify their portfolios seamlessly.

The platform aims to bridge the gap between the crypto world and traditional financial systems, empowering unbanked individuals to participate in the global economy. It also employs state-of-the-art measures like non-custodial storage solutions and on-chain verifications to ensure the security of users.

Additionally, the platform enhances liquidity through distributed liquidity pools, ensuring a seamless trading experience regardless of market conditions. Advanced trading tools such as social trading, copy trading, on-chain analytics, trading bots, and trading signals equip traders with the necessary insights and resources for informed decision-making.

The versatile utility of the DTX Token

Integral to the DTX Exchange ecosystem is the DTX Token, which serves a variety of purposes within the platform. The token’s primary utilities include trading fee payments, premium feature access, loyalty rewards, staking, and participation in tokenized assets.

By using DTX Tokens to cover trading fees, users benefit from discounted rates, encouraging active platform participation.

Holding a specified amount of DTX Tokens grants users access to premium features like enhanced analytics and priority customer support. The platform also rewards regular traders with loyalty incentives in the form of DTX Tokens, fostering sustained engagement.

Moreover, DTX Token holders can stake their tokens to participate in the platform’s governance, gaining voting power in key decision-making processes.

DTX Tokens also enable users to invest in tokenized assets representing real-world financial instruments and commodities, broadening their market exposure.

Metaplanet’s initiative to raise $70 million for Bitcoin acquisition and DTX Exchange’s successful presale mark significant developments in the crypto space.

Metaplanet’s strategic accumulation of Bitcoin underscores the growing corporate interest in digital assets, while DTX Exchange’s innovative platform and versatile token utility promise to reshape the trading landscape.

These advancements highlight the dynamic and evolving nature of the cryptocurrency market, offering exciting opportunities for investors and traders alike.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.