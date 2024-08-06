Reserve Bank of Australia keeps key rate unchanged at 12-year high

The Reserve Bank of Australia left the interest rates unchanged at 4.35% at a 12-year high, stating that inflation was still too high and was coming down slower than expected.

The central bank held the key interest rate for a sixth straight meeting on Tuesday in a move that was widely expected after June quarter inflation largely met the RBA’s forecasts and market turmoil began spreading around the world.

“Inflation has fallen substantially since its peak in 2022, as higher interest rates have been working to bring aggregate demand and supply closer towards balance. But inflation is still some way above the midpoint of the 2–3 per cent target range,” the RBA said.

The RBA said the latest projections show that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range.

Data have reinforced the need to remain vigilant to upside risks to inflation and the Board is not ruling anything in or out. Policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive until the Board is confident that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range.

It forecasted for inflation to return to the target range of 2–3% late in 2025 and approach the midpoint in 2026.

The Australian dollar moved higher while the yield on policy-sensitive three-year bonds pared an earlier fall immediately after the decision as traders trimmed bets on aggressive rate cuts this year.

Outlook remains highly uncertain: RBA

The RBA said the economic outlook remained uncertain and recent data has demonstrated that the process of returning inflation to target has been “slow and bumpy”.

It noted that revisions to consumption and savings, high unit labour costs, and persistent inflation, especially in the services sector, suggest potential inflationary risks. Although wage growth has peaked, it remains unsustainably high relative to productivity trends.

Further, it said economic activity shows weak momentum, with slow GDP growth, rising unemployment, and business pressures, indicating potential for prolonged subdued output and labour market deterioration.

“Globally, financial markets have been volatile of late and the Australian dollar has depreciated. Geopolitical uncertainties remain elevated, which may have implications for supply chains,” it said.

Analyst views and forecast

Analyst commentary reflected that while it would not have been a prudent time to hike rates, the RBA, in its caution, may have discarded the optimism borne of weaker Q2 inflation.

ING Think said while last month it had forecasted a rate hike at this meeting, the forecast “lay in tatters” as of Monday.

Referring to the market turmoil following the US jobs data, it ceded that no sensible central bank would have been hiking rates against that backdrop and it was “neither surprised nor disappointed” that the RBA left its cash rate unchanged.

The research and analysis firm, however, said the market’s continued optimism for rate cuts by the year-end seemed disconnected from Governor Michele Bullock’s assessment of inflation risks.

“Cash rate futures have priced in about a 90% chance of a 25bp rate cut by the 10 December meeting. That may still be a hangover from the market turmoil of the last few days, and we expect a further retracement of the excessive panic that gripped markets this Monday when cash rate futures were close to pricing in two cuts by December.”

“In our view, even a solitary December cut looks too much too soon, and our revised forecasts for cash rates, which will trim down to 4.35% our peak cash rate forecast (we previously had assumed this would reach 4.6%), will not consider rate cuts until sometime in 2025.”