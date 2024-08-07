aZen Protocol launched the decentralised marketplace for computing resources

Auckland, New Zealand, August 7th, 2024, FinanceWire

aZen Protocol has announced the launch of its new decentralized marketplace for computing infrastructure to revolutionize the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) sector.

After launching the DePIN protocol on May the 23rd on Solana, which allows people to monetize idle computing resources, such as GPU, CPU, bandwidth, storage, and RAM, by transforming them into tokenized assets, aZen has launched aZen Marketplace the first decentralized marketplace where these assets are available for rent to businesses and projects needing to scale their operations, at a fraction of the cost of centralized providers.

Streamlined resource tokenization and procurement

Through the gateway APP aZen Connect, available on Play and Apple Store, aZen Protocol offers a simplified approach to resource tokenization, enabling suppliers to convert computing resources and applications into tokenized assets.

These assets will be listed on aZen Marketplace, allowing businesses to choose the resources they need while reducing costs and lowering the risk of Single Point of Failure.

Additionally, aZen Marketplace features App as a Service (AaaS) a new way a business can scale its operations without writing a single line of code. The first AaaS available on aZen Marketplace is social traffic, a way Web3 and Web2 projects can boost their social media presence and engagement rate without hiring an external marketing agency.

Dr. Felix, CEO of aZen Protocol, stated,

Our goal with aZen Protocol is to democratize access to computing resources by transforming how they are managed and utilized. We are building an ecosystem that enhances efficiency and transparency while opening new revenue streams for users and businesses alike.

Partnerships and achievements

After filing the patent in New Zealand and successfully launching aZen Connect APP across Play and Apple Store, including the aZen DePIN for Android Smartphones and now aZen Marketplace, the aZen Protocol has achieved significant milestones by integrating two decentralized storage DePIN projects backed by IDG and OKX Ventures. These integrations leverage the idle resources of DePIN devices, enabling new services such as CDN, VPN, and other advanced computational tasks, with a combined value exceeding $ 2M.

Additionally, aZen Protocol has entered into a commercial integration development agreement with Zenlayer, an IaaS provider for Ali Cloud, Azure, and AWS. This collaboration integrates resources from more than 300 locations worldwide, with an estimated value exceeding $ 500M. Using the aZen Protocol’s smart contract-initiated services, akin to serverless solutions, this partnership aims to streamline and enhance service delivery for the Web3 industry, offering highly competitive pricing.

These collaborations represent significant milestones in advancing the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePin) sector. By leveraging combined strengths, the partnerships aim to drive innovation and create a more interconnected and decentralized future.

Launched on May 23.

20,800 active DePIN nodes

672 TB of storage, 26 TB of RAM, 14,100 IP, 20,800 CPU, and 15,800 GPU shared.

208,000 downloads of aZen Connect across Play Store and Apple Store.

Expert team and future plans

Founded by Academics working on compute resources scheduling since 2010, with rewards from Nvida Awards, the aZen Protocol development team, comprising 37 full-time engineers and project managers, has a strong track record in blockchain and GameFi development, with extensive experience in computing resource scheduling optimization since 2010.

They operate 33 virtual mobile cloud centers and provide a decentralized Android cloud for various applications, including office automation, gaming, and social media.

aZen DePIN, now available on Android, will soon be available to Linux, Windows, OSX, IOs, and even IDC and Mining Rigs.

About aZen Protocol

aZen Protocol is dedicated to transforming computing infrastructure through decentralized technologies. Focused on resource tokenization and decentralized management, aZen Protocol leads the DePIN revolution, offering innovative solutions for the digital ecosystem.

