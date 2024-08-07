Toncoin (TON) extends recovery as investors eye billion-dollar profit region

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The recent market-wide slump saw Toncoin’s (TON) price plunging to monthly lows. Nonetheless, the Telegram-based token reclaimed a vital support floor, renewing investor optimism, with many ready for imminent profits.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Toncoin’s recovery triggers optimism

Copy link to section

TON is among the alts leading market revival after the latest slide. The token has soared to its current level of $5.77 and signals more returns for investors.

Most of Toncoin’s supply lost profitability after Monday’s crash, which sent the coin from $6 to around $5.27.

According to IntoTheBlock’s GIOM (Global In-Out of the Money) over 640 million Toncoin, worth approximately $3.55 billion, awaits profits.

Investors purchased the amount between the $5.47 and $6.15 price region.

TON appears ready to surpass $6.15 as investors fuel the ongoing upswings to recover from the latest slump.

Moreover, the crypto sees a resurgence in inflows after experiencing record outflows. That underscores improving investor interest, which could extend bullish trends for TON.

Current TON price outlook

Copy link to section

The native token maintained a bullish stance after a remarkable daily jump to hover at $5.74 during this publication.

TON 1D Chart on Coinmarketcap

Bulls target the $6.15 mark to make the highlighted supply profitable. However, they should overcome the crucial resistance at $6.04 and flip it into support for such a possibility.

Meanwhile, broad market movements remain crucial in shaping Toncoin’s near-term trajectory. The crypto sector has improved since yesterday, with the market capitalization of all assets increasing by 1.58% to $2.01 trillion.

Enhanced investor sentiments drove the ongoing rebound. The Fear and Greed Index has recovered from ‘extreme fear’ over the past day to ‘neutral’ at press time.

Meanwhile, Binance’s CEO shared an optimistic perspective on the prevailing crypto market landscape.

He believes macroeconomic aspects such as interest rate increases, geopolitical tensions, and inflation worries, which triggered Bitcoin’s dip towards $50K do not suggest long-term bearish trends.

Nonetheless, investors should brace for potential wild fluctuations due to heightened geopolitical issues and possible rate cuts by the Fed.

Amidst the ongoing volatility, the Binance CEO encourages cryptocurrency investors to keep building and staying informed.

That's right! — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) August 5, 2024

Richard Teng’s post emphasized the benefits of adaptability and perseverance during market turmoil.

Toncoin future outlook

Copy link to section

TON displays notable recoveries as the crypto industry recovers from the latest crash in the global financial space.

Investors showcase optimism in Toncoin as they target billion-dollar profit levels. That has bolstered Toncoin’s ongoing recovery.

Furthermore, TON remains well-suited for future robust growth. Its unique technological platform and Telegram integration strengthen the asset’s market position.

Projects such as Notcoin, Hamster Kombat, and Tapswap continue to flourish, making Telegram a home for crypto traders and investors.

The growing Telegram crypto community will likely cement TON’s long-term success.