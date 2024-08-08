European Blockchain Convention announces 10th edition in Barcelona, celebrating industry achievements
- EBC10 in Barcelona to cover a wide range of blockchain topics.
- Event features unique experiences like a beach party and wine tasting.
- Distinguished lineup of speakers from leading blockchain companies.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
The European Blockchain Convention (EBC) announces its landmark 10th edition, scheduled to take place on September 25th and 26th, 2024, in the vibrant city of Barcelona, Spain.
Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.
This two-day event promises to be one of the most influential gatherings in Europe, bringing together visionaries, industry leaders, policymakers, developers, and CEOs of fast-growing startups to collectively shape the future of the industry.
From digital assets to the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem, EBC10 will cover a wide range of topics. Attendees can expect deep dives into areas such as tokenization, DeFi, institutional crypto, gaming, NFTs, AI, privacy, security, regulations, and much more.
This year, attendees can expect more than just an event but rather a whole experience. Highlights include a sunset beach party, beach running, and a wine-tasting experience that showcases the vibrant atmosphere of Barcelona. Additionally, the convention coincides with the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton America’s Cup, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience both events.
EBC10 will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers for its 10th edition, including:
- Nicolas Cary, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman at Blockchain.com
- Gilles BianRosa, COO & CPO at Kraken
- Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO at The Sandbox
- Jordi Baylina, Co-Founder at Polygon
- Duncan Moir, Senior Investment Manager at abrdn
- Coty de Monteverde, Head of Crypto & Blockchain Center of Excellence at Banco Santander
- Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder at 1inch Network Robby Yung, CEO at Animoca Brands Michael Ashby, CEO at Algoquant
- Barnali Biswal, Chief Investment Officer at Hilbert Capital
- Matthew Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management
- Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO at Crypto Finance | Deutsche Börse
- Richard Muirhead, Managing Partner at Fabric Ventures
- Jean-Marc Stenger, CEO at Societe Generale-FORGE
- Nadia Filali, Head of Innovation & Development at Groupe Caisse des Dépôts
- Andrés Fondevila Marón, Head of Digital Assets at BBVA AM&GW Max Boonen, Founder of B2C2
“The 10th edition is more than just a conference; it’s a crypto celebration,” says Daniel, co-founder of the event.
“We’re here to celebrate the achievements of the industry so far and to pave the way for what’s next.”
With three stages hosting over 100 sessions, an expansive exhibition area, thousands of tech-enabled 1:1 meetings, a startup battle, a hackathon, and various networking opportunities, EBC10 promises an immersive and enriching experience for all attendees.
“We are thrilled to see such a diverse mix of voices represented at this year’s convention,” says Victoria, co-founder of EBC.
From Web3 innovators to representatives of traditional banks, our mission has always been to create a platform that bridges gaps and fosters meaningful dialogue. The industry moves forward when we engage in hard conversations and challenge our own beliefs.
For more information and to register for EBC10, visit the official website at www.eblockchainconvention.com
Want easy-to-follow crypto, forex & stock trading signals? Make trading simple by copying our team of pro-traders. Consistent results. Sign-up today at Invezz Signals™.