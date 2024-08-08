European Blockchain Convention announces 10th edition in Barcelona, celebrating industry achievements

The European Blockchain Convention (EBC) announces its landmark 10th edition, scheduled to take place on September 25th and 26th, 2024, in the vibrant city of Barcelona, Spain.

This two-day event promises to be one of the most influential gatherings in Europe, bringing together visionaries, industry leaders, policymakers, developers, and CEOs of fast-growing startups to collectively shape the future of the industry.

From digital assets to the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem, EBC10 will cover a wide range of topics. Attendees can expect deep dives into areas such as tokenization, DeFi, institutional crypto, gaming, NFTs, AI, privacy, security, regulations, and much more.

This year, attendees can expect more than just an event but rather a whole experience. Highlights include a sunset beach party, beach running, and a wine-tasting experience that showcases the vibrant atmosphere of Barcelona. Additionally, the convention coincides with the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton America’s Cup, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience both events.

EBC10 will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers for its 10th edition, including:

Nicolas Cary, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman at Blockchain.com

Gilles BianRosa, COO & CPO at Kraken

Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO at The Sandbox

Jordi Baylina, Co-Founder at Polygon

Duncan Moir, Senior Investment Manager at abrdn

Coty de Monteverde, Head of Crypto & Blockchain Center of Excellence at Banco Santander

Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder at 1inch Network Robby Yung, CEO at Animoca Brands Michael Ashby, CEO at Algoquant

Barnali Biswal, Chief Investment Officer at Hilbert Capital

Matthew Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management

Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO at Crypto Finance | Deutsche Börse

Richard Muirhead, Managing Partner at Fabric Ventures

Jean-Marc Stenger, CEO at Societe Generale-FORGE

Nadia Filali, Head of Innovation & Development at Groupe Caisse des Dépôts

Andrés Fondevila Marón, Head of Digital Assets at BBVA AM&GW Max Boonen, Founder of B2C2

“The 10th edition is more than just a conference; it’s a crypto celebration,” says Daniel, co-founder of the event.

“We’re here to celebrate the achievements of the industry so far and to pave the way for what’s next.”

With three stages hosting over 100 sessions, an expansive exhibition area, thousands of tech-enabled 1:1 meetings, a startup battle, a hackathon, and various networking opportunities, EBC10 promises an immersive and enriching experience for all attendees.

“We are thrilled to see such a diverse mix of voices represented at this year’s convention,” says Victoria, co-founder of EBC.

From Web3 innovators to representatives of traditional banks, our mission has always been to create a platform that bridges gaps and fosters meaningful dialogue. The industry moves forward when we engage in hard conversations and challenge our own beliefs.

For more information and to register for EBC10, visit the official website at www.eblockchainconvention.com