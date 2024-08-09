Evaluating Bitbot potential as Azur Games and Pixelverse venture into Telegram mini-games

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Gaming firm Pixelverse has joined forces with Azur Games, a renowned mobile game studio, to bolster player experience within Telegram mini-games.

The alliance will launch a mobile game on Pixelverse, with characters from the PIXFI ecosystem, aiming to connect traditional mobile gaming with Web3 through innovative gaming features and blockchain basics.

That comes as the messaging platform sees immense interest from digital currency enthusiasts, painting a bullish picture for Telegram-based crypto projects.

Telegram trading bot Bitbot (BITBOT) appears well-suited to capitalize on this optimism for robust growth.

Let’s find out how this early-stage project looks to dominate the digital assets industry in the coming times.

Telegram developments elevating Bitbot’s appeal

The social app witnesses magnified attention from crypto-related deals. Pixelverse has tapped Telegram to expand its footprints in the Web3 world.

Pixelverse has attained notable milestones lately. For instance, the platform successfully listed the native token PIXFI and received approximately $7.5 million from its investors.

1. Fundraising



Pixelverse raised $7.5m from a lot of known investors in the crypto space in order to build out their game pic.twitter.com/YJRF8mkRRR — MenaceToSociety 🥶 (@NFTsAreNice) July 18, 2024

Pixelverse games have attracted over 75 million gamers, with 14 million followers on social media platforms.

Furthermore, Telegram mini-applications have seen significant success. For instance, Hamster Kombat shook the market with its record-breaking debut.

Meanwhile, Azur Games’ 250 million monthly users and 8 billion downloads will ensure more sustainable and interactive gameplay for Telegram-based games.

The collaboration between Azur Games and Pixelverse will likely draw massive users to Web3 with a heightened gaming experience on Telegram.

Telegram boosts Web3

Also, Telegram announced an in-app browser, offering its over 950 million users access to a platform for building decentralized websites within the Open Network blockchain.

The in-app browser is poised to onboard billion of users into Web3.

Telegram just unlocked #Web3 for nearly a billion users! 🤯 TON-based decentralized websites are now accessible through Telegram's in-app browser! Explore a new era of internet freedom!https://t.co/yXaNGuqFKl#TON@ton_blockchain $TON pic.twitter.com/hLeUIesmZV — Asher (@Asher0910) August 8, 2024

According to Telegram founder Pavel Rudov,

The browser lets users switch between viewing websites and messaging, merging communication with news consumption. It is equipped with all the features you would expect from a browser – like search, bookmarks, and multiple tabs.

While Telegram becomes more friendly to cryptocurrency enthusiasts, projects such as Bitbot look to capitalize on the anticipated growth to flourish.

Investor confidence in Bitbot boosted

The team-up between Pixelverse and Azure Games to launch a new game in the Telegram ecosystem confirms their trust in the messaging app’s robustness.

That alleviates the appeal of related projects, including Bitbot – which made waves with its successful ICO that raised over $4 million.

While Telegram sees amplified crypto deals, Bitbot trading bot positions itself to ensure a smooth trading/investment experience for crypto enthusiasts using the messaging application.

Bitbot will leverage artificial intelligence to stay ahead of the game. Developers designed Bitbot for retail players to venture into the crypto market with complete control.

Features such as non-custodial, artificial intelligence, and top-notch security establish Bitbot as among the projects to steal the show in the Telegram crypto world.

Digital assets enthusiasts on Telegram will likely watch how Bitbot will leverage the lucrative ecosystem for BITBOT’s massive growth.

You can find more information about Bitbot here.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.