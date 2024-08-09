XRP price prediction as Poodlana (POODL) presale nears conclusion with direct DEX listing

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

As the cryptocurrency market continues to navigate through volatile waters, two cryptocurrencies, XRP and Poodlana (POODL), are capturing investor attention.

Ripple’s XRP, a long-standing player in the crypto space, is experiencing fluctuations in its price, while Poodlana, a new meme coin, is making waves with its unique blend of fashion and poodle-themed charm.

As Poodlana’s presale nears its end, investors are keenly evaluating their options. This article explores XRP’s price predictions, Poodlana’s presale, and which coin might offer better prospects in the current market climate.

XRP price prediction

At press time, Ripple (XRP) was trading at $0.6030. Despite a recent 1.10% decline over the past 24 hours, XRP has shown a steady performance in the longer term.

Over the past seven days, the coin’s price has risen by 5.48%, while over the past 30 days it has risen by 38.94%.

Historical performance shows that XRP’s all-time high stands at $3.32, meaning the token is currently 81.84% lower from its peak.

Looking at XRP’s outlook, the technical indicators suggest a mixed but cautiously optimistic outlook for XRP. Nevertheless, whales have been accumulating millions of XRP tokens despite cautious sentiments.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 49.89, indicating a neutral market condition, while the weekly RSI stands at 56.56, suggesting a slight bullish trend.

The exponential moving averages (EMAs) for XRP are showing a bullish signal, with the price sitting above the 10, 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs. However, resistance levels at $0.6566 and $0.7252 need to be breached for a sustained uptrend.

In terms of long-term predictions, XRP is expected to reach $1.00 by the end of 2024, with a forecasted high of $8.75 by 2025.

Poodlana buzz grows as presale is nearing its end

Poodlana (POODL) is generating significant buzz in the crypto community, particularly in Asia. With its presale ending in just 7 days, Poodlana has already raised over $5.8 million.

The POODL token, currently priced at $0.0458, is set to increase every 72 hours, reaching $0.0499 in the next presale stage and listing at $0.06 on August 16.

The presale strategy has been designed to attract early investors with substantial discounts before the token transitions to public trading.

Poodlana’s success can be attributed to its innovative branding strategy, combining high fashion with a poodle theme, which resonates well with cultural preferences in Korea and Japan.

The project’s rapid rise is also bolstered by a strong presence on social media, driven by influential figures in Asia.

Additionally, the anticipated approval of ETFs and the growing popularity of Solana are expected to support Poodlana’s market performance.

As Poodlana’s presale approaches its end, the project promises immediate liquidity with no lockups or vesting periods post-listing. This swift transition is anticipated to maintain investor momentum and potentially drive significant market activity.

The project’s community engagement, including weekly meme contests and substantial rewards, has further fueled excitement among its followers.

Which is the better investment choice: XRP or POODL?

When comparing XRP and Poodlana as investment choices, several factors need to be considered. XRP, with its established position and significant market cap, offers a more stable investment with long-term potential.

However, the current price fluctuations and technical indicators suggest a cautious but optimistic outlook, particularly for those interested in a more traditional and widely recognized cryptocurrency.

On the other hand, Poodlana represents a high-risk, high-reward investment. The token’s unique positioning and viral success in Asia provide a promising, albeit speculative, opportunity.

The presale discount and immediate DEX listing could offer substantial short-term gains, but the lack of historical performance and market volatility should be considered.

Ultimately, the choice between XRP and Poodlana depends on the investor’s risk tolerance and investment strategy.

Those seeking stability and long-term growth might prefer XRP, while investors looking for a potentially high-return opportunity in the short term might find the Poodlana presale more appealing.

As always, thorough research and consideration of individual investment goals are essential in making an informed decision.

