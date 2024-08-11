Crypto whales shift to altcoins as Poodlana ($POODL) presale enters final countdown

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The cryptocurrency space witnessed wild movements in August’s first week, with Bitcoin slumping toward $50K last Monday before rebounding to its press time value of above $61K.

While the number of whale entities scooping Bitcoin traverses 2024 levels, the trend is switching to altcoins, with top assets such as Ripple (XRP) and Ondo Finance (ONDO) experiencing enormous interest.

That printed a bullish picture for the altcoin market, positioning the new Poodlana ($POODL) for remarkable success as its 16 August official debut approaches.

Poodlana is a new Solana-based meme project witnessing a blazing presale due to its unique approach to meme coins, prioritizing legitimacy, use cases, and constant community engagement.

Darlings, it appears we have an imposter!



I’ve seen a fake $POODL token circulating and it is 100% fake! (And you know how much I hate fakes!)



Remember, until you hear it from us, you can ONLY purchase POODL via my official site https://t.co/F8oBZz1WzN — Poodlana (@Poodlana) August 10, 2024

The fashioned-themed crypto has attracted significant investor attention, with over $6.31 million raised in its fast-paced coin offering.

While XRP draws attention due to its recent legal developments, RWA fans jump to ONDO. Meanwhile, savvy market players interested in memes are venturing into Poodlana before next week’s official launch.

Ripple’s XRP

Ripple has dominated crypto trends in 2024 due to its 4-year battle with the SEC, which ended recently with XRP’s victory.

While the project remains under regulator radar because of its stablecoin RLUSD, XRP boasts an upside stance in the long and middle term.

The remittance token has seen notable whale interest lately. Wallets in the 1 million – 10 million cohort hold XRP worth approximately $4.42 billion.

📈 XRP's market cap has skyrocketed once again, growing by +23% in the past 24 hours. Wallets holding between 1M-10M coins on the XRP Ledger now hold an all-time high 7.06B coins ($4.42B), and the project's social media discussions are at their highest levels since January. pic.twitter.com/QjEzIZGQAJ — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 7, 2024

Santiment data shows a significant surge in addresses holding between 100 million and 1 billion tokens, now controlling 15% of the alt’s total supply.

XRP maintained a bullish outlook over the past week, trading at $0.5928 after a 1.15% uptick in the previous 24 hours.

The altcoin gained over 6% on its weekly chart, and investors are preparing for more gains.

The current broad market conditions and Ripple’s compliant approach in the new RLUSD stablecoin keep XRP afloat, ready to overcome the substantial resistance at $0.62 for massive upswings in the coming weeks.

The remittance crypto maintains robust bullishness as proponents expect XRP to transform the financial world as we know it.

XRP is going to replace BANKS, GOLD, and bridge all the tokens in the world together. #XRP ✅ pic.twitter.com/UzS83HBkJX — RippleLord 🥇 (@Ripplelordz) August 10, 2024

Ondo Finance (ONDO)

Ondo recorded impressive revivals after the 5 August slump plunged it to critical levels. The alt jumped nearly 5% in the past week to hover at $0.762 at press time.

IntoTheBlock data shows a whopping 3000% surge in large-scale netflow – the difference between whale buys and sales. Positive net flow indicates more buying momentum for the asset.

🚨WHAT ARE WHALES BUYING DURING THIS DIP?#Ondo is again in the list of purchased crypto whale altcoins, as in the last week of July. Over a seven-day time frame, IntoTheBlock data shows that the net flow of large holders increased by more than 3000%. pic.twitter.com/9pAUT9ZT18 — The Crypto Journal (@urcryptojournal) August 10, 2024

Ondo is among the top crypto gainers in the past day. It gained 7% on its daily chart to trade above $0.8055 at press time.

Increased interest from institutional players could open the path for the RWA token to reclaim the $1 and extend to record highs.

Poodlana: the final chance for early adopters

Poodlana is a Solana meme token aiming to transform the theme crypto sector by combining luxury fashion with the cryptocurrency culture.

The stylish project has raised over $6.3 million since launching last month, confirming investor trust in its future potential.

Enthusiasts can join $POODL’s profitable journey with $0.0499 to capitalize on a 6% 2-day increase before the next stage price of $0.0539.

Notably, $POODL will list within an hour after finalizing its limited-time-only presale at noon UTC on 16 August.

The team believes Poodlana has all it takes to democratize the meme and crypto space with a remarkable 1000x growth.

So remember, while others talk, Poodlana walks the walk. Locked, vested, and ready to rise. We’re not just aiming high, we’re aiming for a fabulous 1000x! Poodlana isn’t just another project – it’s the project. 💎



Marketing: https://t.co/a1q5CIeqzc

Partnership:… — Poodlana (@Poodlana) August 10, 2024

Such a growth will take $POODL’s value from the listing price of $0.060 to $60, earning early adopters colossal returns.

You can find more details about Poodlana here.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.