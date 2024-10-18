NEIRO soars 5,400% in just 30 days: is this the next big rival to Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE)?

NEIRO, a newly added meme coin, has been causing a stir after it reached an increase of 5400% in just a month.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

After being listed at a price of $0.00003109, NEIRO climbed the ranks to $0.001710 on the price charts due to market fervor.

Advertisement

Though such growth in a short period is astounding, analysts caution that NEIRO may not be the next big rival to Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

NEIRO has a meme nature and its hype is slowing down as it offers no real use.

All is based on speculation and speculation loses in the long run.

Analysts have revealed that NEIRO can’t be the next big rival to SHIB and DOGE but this RWA token (RXS) can be the next rival to SHIB and DOGE. Here’s why.

NEIRO’s surge: hype-driven but unsustainable

Copy link to section

The surge of NEIRO can be said to stem from hype and speculation rather than from solid fundamentals.

This was the case with NEIRO which like most meme coins saw its price moving up due to the effective use of emotions and social media.

Though this may bring in short-term gains, the coin’s upsurge seems to be on its last legs since the frenzy is coming to an end.

However, during the same period, two other cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin reached many more cutoffs.

SHIB achieved $0.00008 while DOGE reached $0.74 during their respective zeniths.

Both tokens managed to rise to those valuations due to the great support of the community as well as people like Elon Musk.

In contrast to this, NEIRO lacks the support and that makes it very hard for future growth to be sustained.

The next big rival: a utility coin, not a meme coin

Copy link to section

Over the years, investors’ interests in cryptocurrencies have evolved from pure speculation to real utility and use case-based tokens.

This is contrary to what analysts predict about SHIB and DOGE competitors emerging as another meme coin such as NEIRO.

Rexas Finance (RXS) is therefore in the line of this development to be the next rival to SHIB and DOGE.

Rexas Finance (RXS): revolutionizing real-world asset tokenization

Copy link to section

Rexas Finance, on the other hand, does not offer only hype as NEIRO, rather, it brings a whole new concept of RWA tokenization that appears to be very innovative.

The project enables users to convert real estate, precious metals like gold, just as well as art, and other collectibles into tokens.

These assets as a whole are worth multiple trillions of dollars on the global market in value, and Rexas Finance wants to let them be easily put on the blockchain.

For instance, by real estate alone, the market has a value of about $379.7 trillion whereas the market of gold would attract $121.2 trillion.

But with Rexas Finance, all these assets can be obtained, sold, or owned fractionally with a few clicks on the site.

This revolutionary idea does not only improve the shareholding of assets but also brings in various investment avenues.

Rexas Finance (RXS): a community-driven approach

Copy link to section

What is even more interesting about Rexas Finance is its dedication to decentralization.

Instead of raising funds from venture capitalists (VCs), the Rexas Finance team opted to allow the average people to take part in its presale.

This way, ordinary people get to participate in an initiative that is likely to disrupt the RWA space while also being able to reap some large benefits.

Rexas Finance’s impressive presale performance

Copy link to section

Rexas Finance has already proved its worth even before the commencement of sales.

The RXS token was sold for $0.030 during presale stage 1, while it reached $0.060 in stage 4, which is an increase of 100%.

Considering that the RXS grows progressively to presale stage 11 and its official token sale commences at $0.20, the RXS is likely to appreciate by 236% more from its present price.

But that’s just the short-term picture, and it’s in the longer term that the real excitement waits.

The analysts bring forward the projections and according to them, in the order of early 2025, Rexas Finance technologies will become in wider use, allowing the RXS token to increase to 12,500%, or $7.50 per unit.

Now that Rexas Finance is listed on CoinMarketCap, it has been able to improve the visibility of its token as well as give investors an easy way of monitoring its advancement.

Additionally, with the listing of Rexas Finance on Coinmarketcap it is also assured that its investors will have access to clean and current information about Rexas Finance.

In a bid to encourage early participation in the project, Rexas Finance is also holding a USDT giveaway of $1,000,000 to its community.

So, the allocation of $50,000 is made to 20 winners each, for the mere fact that they participated in the presale of the project.

Rexas Finance is the real rival to SHIB and DOGE

Copy link to section

Despite the spectacular performance that NEIRO has seen with a whopping 5,400% increase in value, it’s pretty much safe to say that it is not going to destabilize the dominance of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in the foreseeable future.

As the meme coin hype grows fainter, the investors are moving towards utility-oriented tokens such as Rexas Finance.

Thanks to its innovative real estate asset tokenization model, great presale results, and possibility for incredible development, Rexas Finance is turning out to be the next big rival to SHIB and DOGE.

Now investors can view RXS on CoinMarketCap and have a chance to participate in the presale for those who want to win big.

It’s time you take advantage of the chance to be part of this revolution.

About Rexas Finance :-

Website: https://rexas.com