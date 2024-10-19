Axie Infinity surges 13% as traders eye more gains with Dogizen

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

New interest in crypto gaming has play-to-earn game Axie Infinity (AXS) up as bulls celebrate upside momentum.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

It’s an outlook that’s also catalysed interest in Dogizen (DOGIZ).

Advertisement

This tap-to-earn game has captured investor attention with the first-ever Telegram ICO.

Axie Infinity price up 13% as Axie delegation goes live

Copy link to section

Play-to-earn game Axie Infinity (AXS) stormed to the top of the biggest crypto gainers in 24 hours.

It recorded a notable 13% surge early Saturday. As such, AXS was outpacing other trending coins Worldcoin, Pendle and Dogecoin.

Per data from CoinGecko, the play-to-earn market has increased to over $10 billion with a 6.6% surge in 24 hours.

Axie Infinity, the game that blends non-fungible tokens and blockchain, leads the segment with over 13% gains as the price hovers above $5.27.

This comes as the community welcomes the Axie delegation, which means players can now ‘borrow’ Axies and play with them.

Axie delegation appears to have sparked fresh interest in Axie Infinity – with news that various games will integrate this feature likely to catalyse future demand.

AXS last traded at current price levels in September.

However, AXS has struggled with resistance near $6 and a potential descending triangle pattern could allow for a demand reload near $4.

A reversal pattern could see buyers target a breakout to $10 amid a broader market rally.

Dogizen recently launched its first Telegram ICO

Copy link to section

For a new tap-to-earn game in the market, Dogizen had notched a few key milestones to have the crypto and Telegram communities take note.

The charge to over 1.3 million players and the launch of the first presale on Telegram are top of these developments – and what has the game on track to challenge T2E trendsetters Hamster Kombat and Catizen.

Crypto gaming enthusiasts targeting the future of play-to-earn and web3 adoption see Dogizen as a potential gem.

The DOGIZ presale has so far attracted nearly $650,000 within days of it going live.

What could catalyse Dogizen’s price post-presale?

Copy link to section

Bringing the first-ever Telegram ICO to the market means millions of users on the popular messaging app can now buy a crypto game token right within their app.

Telegram has close to a billion users and its integration with the TON blockchain has added to the interest in crypto and crypto gaming.

It’s this perspective that has seen Catizen, for instance, surpassed 39 million users.

Telegram’s 950 million user base means Dogizen has the potential to eclipse Catizen’s numbers.

A large part of this milestone will come from Dogizen Universe, the gaming hub on Telegram.

The DOGIZ token offers access to this upcoming hub. ICO funds will help Dogizen Universe become a reality, with users and developers able to benefit from in-game rewards and DOGIZ revenue share.

DOGIZ presale price

Copy link to section

While 100 billion DOGIZ are available to the community via the presale, there are 400 billion tokens allocated for airdrops and bonuses amid other community-driven initiatives.

DOGIZ is currently available at just $0.00007, but will soon jump to $0.000074.

Grabbing some of the tokens in the current stage would mean a 5.7% jump, before subsequent increases.

To learn more about Dogizen, visit the official website.