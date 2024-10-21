Crypto millionaire predicts new highs for Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) in Q4 2024, names best altcoin under $1 for 5000% ROI by 2025

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Thanks to the recent positive movements of these coins, a well-known crypto millionaire anticipates Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) will reach new heights during the fourth quarter of 2024.

More importantly, the less than a dollar new altcoin Rexas Finance (RXS) is predicted to yield in 2025—5000%. Let’s review these projections and consider how they affect investors.

Rexas Finance: best altcoin under $1 for 5000% ROI by 2025

Rexas Finance (RXS) is attracting clever investors seeking the next great prospect. At less than $1, Rexas Finance offers a unique real-world asset (RWA) tokenizing platform, allowing investors to control fractions of assets, including real estate and commodities.

Rexas Finance is positioned to apply blockchain technology to alter asset ownership in the $500 trillion worldwide RWA market.

With about 80 million tokens sold, the RXS presale has already drawn over $3.5 million in investments and is rapidly approaching its Stage 4 goal.

After all presale phases, a listing price of $0.20 is anticipated, so early investors stand to gain significantly.

Rexas Finance stands out as a top altcoin contender for significant gains due to its solid use case and increased global demand for tokenized assets.In addition, the project gains legitimacy and visibility from Rexas Finance’s recent inclusion on CoinMarketCap, which also provides investors with real-time access to market data.

This advancement and a $1 million giveaway to promote involvement generate enthusiasm for the project.

Rexas Finance stands out as the greatest cryptocurrency under $1 for long-term investors, with analysts projecting a 5000% ROI by 2025.

Ethereum eyes $6000

Ethereum (ETH) has been trading above $2,600 after momentarily declining earlier this month.

Trading at $2,672.30 right now, analysts see a breakthrough before the year ends. Ethereum’s technical indicators show good momentum, while its double-bottom pattern suggests that ETH might soon fly toward the $3,000 barrier.

Furthermore, if support stays above $2,400, popular chart analysis suggests that ETH may reach a new all-time high of $6,000.

Given the present buying enthusiasm and positive market circumstances, Ethereum is expected to continue riding the bull market well into Q4 2024.

Before hitting higher targets, it is anticipated that ETH will continue to surge toward $3,000 if it can break above $2,780, which is its next resistance level.

Solana’s target of $300 by year-end

Analysts estimate Solana (SOL), another rising cryptocurrency, will be valued at $300 by the end of the year.

Currently trading at $156.20, Solana has expanded greatly thanks to more decentralized exchange (DEX) traffic and meme coin activity.

Investors are excited about Solana’s near-term potential due to its historically strong performance in October, a strong base of on-chain activity, and the bullish pennant formation building on the daily charts.

Moreover, projections show that if Solana hits $300 by year’s end, it might keep following its increasing path and endanger Ethereum’s market supremacy in the next years.

Rexas Finance (RXS) presents an unmatched opportunity for investors looking for exponential returns, while Ethereum and Solana are poised to reach new highs in Q4 2024.

Rexas Finance has a unique method of tokenizing real-world assets, making it a potentially significant cryptocurrency to follow. Grab your spot in the Rexas Finance presale now to avoid missing out!

