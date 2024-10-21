Dogizen gains momentum as Elon Musk affirms crypto’s role in individual freedom

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Dogizen, a rising star in the crypto gaming space, is capturing attention just as billionaire Elon Musk reaffirms his support for the broader cryptocurrency market.

During a recent rally in Pennsylvania, Musk highlighted the potential of cryptocurrencies to enhance individual freedom, staying neutral on XRP but reiterating his advocacy for decentralized finance.

His commentary sparked excitement across the crypto community, with altcoins, including Ethereum, experiencing gains.

At the same time, Dogizen is emerging as a game-changer in the play-to-earn (P2E) ecosystem, drawing in a vast user base and significant investment.

Elon Musk’s stance on XRP

When asked about cryptocurrency regulations in the US and the potential adoption of the XRP Ledger by financial institutions, Elon Musk remained neutral on XRP but voiced his support for the broader cryptocurrency market.

The Tesla CEO highlighted that “crypto, by its very nature, helps with individual freedom.”

This optimism resonated in the digital assets space, where altcoins led the market rally, pushing prices higher.

During his Pennsylvania tour, Musk continued to back Donald Trump, who, according to Polymarket, is gaining significant support as the upcoming election nears.

Elon Musk has long been a strong advocate of cryptocurrency, particularly Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin (BTC).

Tesla, his electric vehicle company, has held Bitcoin on its balance sheet for over three years.

Additionally, Musk hinted at leading the so-called ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ (D.O.G.E) if Donald Trump is re-elected, playfully referencing the DOGE meme coin.

Why invest in Dogizen?

Dogizen recently launched its first initial coin offering (ICO) on Telegram, featuring its native meme coin, “Treatz.”

This coin has already attracted significant interest, raising over $700,000 within just a few days.

One reason Dogizen looks like a promising investment is its rapidly growing community of 1.3 million members, built around its successful game.

With more mini-games set to launch soon, the community is expected to expand even further.

Even more appealing, the Dogizen Treatz coin is priced at just $0.00007, making it accessible to investors with limited capital.

For instance, a $10 investment could secure you a substantial stake—much more affordable compared to other leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

If you want to learn more about Dogizen before making an investment, click here to visit the project’s official website.