Linear Finance to showcase innovative DeFi solutions at Chainlink SmartCon 2024

Hong Kong, October 21: Linear Finance is excited to announce its participation as a booth sponsor at the highly anticipated Chainlink SmartCon 2024, taking place on October 30-31.

Positioned at Booth S5, centrally located on the conference floor, Linear Finance will present its latest advancements in decentralized finance (DeFi) to a global audience of blockchain leaders, innovators, and developers.

Recognized as one of the premier events in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, SmartCon 2024 will gather thousands of attendees, offering Linear Finance an unparalleled opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge technologies, foster strategic partnerships, and contribute to the continued growth of the DeFi ecosystem.

Linear Finance will spotlight several key innovations, including its Perpetual DEX (Perp DEX), which offers seamless, frictionless trading with advanced features.

The team will also introduce attendees to the latest upgrade of its multi-chain marketplace, featuring a dynamic discount function and the migration from BUSD to USDT.

These enhancements reflect Linear’s ongoing commitment to making DeFi more accessible, functional, and user-friendly.

The event will also provide a platform to discuss Linear Finance’s broader roadmap, which includes expanded cross-chain interoperability, infrastructure developments for decentralized trading, and key upcoming partnerships.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with the Linear team, explore the technology firsthand, and gain insights into the future of decentralized finance.

“We are thrilled to be part of SmartCon 2024, where we can connect with the broader DeFi community,” said George, Business Development Manager at Linear Finance.

“Linear Finance is at a pivotal moment, and we are eager to share our latest innovations and our vision for the future of DeFi.”

Throughout the two-day event, the Linear Finance team will be available at Booth S5 to provide live demos and answer questions. For more information about Linear Finance’s presence at SmartCon 2024, or to schedule media interviews, please visit the website or contact the team.

Connect with Linear Finance: Discord || X || Medium

About Linear Finance:

Linear Finance is a decentralized finance platform that enables users to trade synthetic assets quickly, seamlessly, and cost-effectively. Offering a range of services such as staking and decentralized financial tools, Linear focuses on building a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem powered by a robust governance model that empowers community-driven decision-making.

Media contact

Organization: Linear Finance

Contact Person: George [BDM at Linear Finance]

Website: https://linear.finance/

Email: [email protected]

Country: Hong Kong S.A.R.