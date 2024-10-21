Trader who predicted $69,000 for Bitcoin last cycle believes $100K is achievable in 2024? Shares 3 altcoins ready to pump with BTC

Last cycle, there was a famous trader who would put an enormous number of $69,000 to the price of Bitcoin and his latest aspiration is that it would be $100,000 by the year 2024.

This positive notion can be justified because there is a good market for Bitcoin and the traders themselves signal that they are quite bullish about it.

He also points out three other cryptocurrencies: Rexas Finance, Ethereum, and Solana, noting they will be able to increase the most when Bitcoin grows, giving investors some good chances for profit during the next market cycle.

Rexas Finance (RXS)

Rexas Finance is rapidly positioning itself as a token to watch, with the potential to reach $100,000 alongside Bitcoin’s anticipated rally in 2024.

Riding a wave of investor enthusiasm, Rexas completed its stage 3 presale ahead of schedule, driven by the excitement of crypto millionaires jumping on the promising real-world asset (RWA) token.

Now in stage 4, RXS is priced at $0.06, with the next stage set at $0.07, following its impressive public presale that has raised over $3.5 million and sold more than 75 million tokens.

The appeal of Rexas lies in its innovative approach to tokenizing RWAs such as commodities, real estate, and art, enabling fractional ownership of high-value assets via blockchain.

With RXS poised to list at $0.20 on exchanges, analysts foresee an astronomical surge, predicting it could hit two digits by 2025 and possibly reach $10 by 2026.

Backed by cutting-edge technology like the Rexas Gen AI, token builder, and AI shield, Rexas continues to innovate, ensuring its relevance in the evolving finance landscape.

The campaign inviting a prize of $1 million further increased the site’s notoriety and helped to attract institutional and retail investors which raises the possibility of RXS going on its uptrend now that the bullish motion on bitcoin extends to 2024 and beyond.

Ethereum (ETH)

Despite a lack of rapid growth this year, Ethereum (ETH) has once again managed to get the attention of all the stakeholders.

Economists seldom receive public attention, but Tyler Cowen may be an exception, having proposed Vitalik Buterin for the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

According to Cowen, Buterin’s initiative in creating the Ethereum Network, which is an organized and self-sustained money system, presents an extraordinary advancement in the discipline of economics and even disputes the regression theorem of Ludwing von Mises, which maintains that money must come from an appreciated commodity.

Like other currencies developed from this digital revolution, Ethereum rejects this notion and proposes a new solution altogether. As of the time of writing, Ethereum is selling at 2,375.74, which has then posted a 51.64% liability gain over the past 12 months that was not compared to the records.

However, if Buterin serves award observers as usual and wins it, it could unleash a lot of positivity about Ethereum and hence increase its token towards its ATH of $4,891.70. Most of these days, experts expect a positive breakout close to $4,500.

As we approach the date for Bitcoin to head to $100,000 in 2024, Ethereum will pump because Bitcoin’s climbing will be closer—which also happens to be the case for the whole of blockchain technology.

While there are controversial opinions on who the true creator of Bitcoin is, some of the people suggest one such person could be Satoshi Nakamoto. BButerin appears to argue that Ethereum can develop fast in the next wave of the digital economy.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is still one of Ethereum’s competitors and one of the strongest cryptocurrencies in the market. All metrics for systemic improvement sans hitch for SOL may alter, going by recent indications also it may spearhead the bull rally in the year 2025.

In 2024, it will be busy reinforcing its rank with SOL, which is trading at $144 today. This represents a peculiarly astonishing growth of 500% owing to key transformations in the Solana ecosystem. The entry of major financial institutions onto the platform during Q3 2024 further solidified its influence, with projects on Solana raising $173 million—the highest since Q2 2022.

Solana’s appeal lies in its high throughput, low transaction costs, and significant expansion into sectors like mobile technology and the environment.

Its robust infrastructure has attracted decentralized finance (DeFi) developers and users, contributing to its rising value. As crypto millionaires continue to load their portfolios with SOL, predictions point to the token surpassing $200 in 2025.

With its momentum building, Solana is set to pump alongside Bitcoin’s anticipated rise, making it a standout choice for investors ahead of the next market rally.

Bitcoin’s potential to reach $100,000 in 2024 gains traction, the trader who accurately predicted its previous cycle’s high also highlights promising altcoins—Rexas Finance, Ethereum, and Solana—that are poised for significant gains.

Rexas Finance’s innovative approach to tokenizing real-world assets positions it for major growth, while Ethereum’s rising recognition, backed by Vitalik Buterin’s Nobel Prize nomination, could drive it toward new highs.

Meanwhile, Solana’s strong ecosystem developments and institutional backing further solidify its potential to pump alongside Bitcoin in the next bullish cycle. These tokens represent strategic opportunities for investors seeking substantial returns in the evolving crypto market.

