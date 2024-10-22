All eyes are on Bitcoin this week after a Bernstein analyst said the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap will surpass the $70,000 in the coming days.

“Bitcoin is attempting a break out of the $70,000 resistance and like other risk-on markets, is interpreting rising Trump odds as bullish for crypto,” Gautam Chhugani told clients in a research note today.

Additionally, Kamala Harris has also made statements in favour of the crypto landscape.

So, investors are increasingly convinced that the 2024 US elections will be a catalyst for Bitcoin regardless of who lands in the Office in November.

That is significant since BTC tends to set the direction for the entire crypto market.

Therefore, if it does indeed rally and top the $100,000 mark next year as many believe, other cryptocurrencies, including Vantard will likely rally as well.

Let’s dive deeper into Vantard and see what makes investing in its native crypto coin $VTARD an exciting opportunity.

Vantard positions you to benefit from a memecoin supercycle

Vantard is the world’s first meme coin index fund. A position in $VTARD, therefore, offers wider exposure to a bunch of Solana-based meme coins that have performed exceptionally well in 2024.

Vantard periodically rebalances its portfolio as well to make sure that you don’t miss out on any of the meme coins with 1000x potential.

Simply put, investing in $VTARD essentially positions you to profit from the “memecoin supercycle” that many experts believe will materialise in the months ahead.

ETFs and institutional capital helped Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of over $73,000 in 2024. So, we have already witnessed first-hand that such funds have the potential to unlock the next wave of growth in any given cryptocurrency.

That’s what makes investing in Vantard which has launched the world’s first meme coin index fund all the more exciting in October.

$VTARD could benefit from the Fed interest rate cuts

Bernstein is bullish on Bitcoin also because the demand for its exchange-traded funds has returned.

The ETFs saw $2 billion in fresh purchases last week, its analyst Gautam Chhugani added today.

Moreover, the Federal Reserve has already started cutting interest rates and plans on lowering its key rate further in November.

That may serve as a catalyst for the likes of Vantard as lower interest rates typically drive money into the more speculative investments like $VTARD.

As the US central bank continues to lower interest rates, at least some of the capital that moves out of bonds and savings accounts could flow into the meme coins.

But you won’t have to go through the headache of handpicking the ones with the most upside potential yourself. Vantard, with its first meme coin index fund, will do the job for you. All you have to do is secure an early position in its native $VTARD coin.

