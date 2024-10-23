Zyfi announces the launch of their public sale for all native account abstraction believers

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Geneva, Switzerland, October 23rd, 2024, Chainwire

Zyfi , a blockchain-based platform delivering enhanced on-chain experiences, has announced the launch of its public community sale, offering $150,000 worth of ZFI tokens.

This follows a $350,000 sale for whitelisted users.

The public sale represents the final opportunity for early participants to acquire Zyfi tokens ahead of the platform’s upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE).

Zyfi’s platform is designed to simplify on-chain transactions by leveraging Paymaster and Intent technologies powered by ZKsync.

The company has formed partnerships with established platforms including Venus, SyncSwap, PancakeSwap, and Koi Finance, serving as their official paymaster.

These collaborations enable gas-free transactions and the flexibility to pay gas fees using any token, supporting both externally owned accounts (EOAs) and smart wallets.

Zyfi has already processed over 1.7M transactions for more than 230,000 users on ZKsync and has deployed its smart contracts on three other chains: Cronos zkEVM, Abstract (backed by Pudgy Penguins), and PlayFi.

Powered by an API that streamlines protocol complexities, Zyfi’s approach simplifies user experiences and democratizes access, enabling broader on-chain engagement without the hassle of managing ETH for gas.

On October 8, Zyfi revealed a checker to participate in their community sale to purchase their ZFI token.

The community sale is divided into two main phases: a Whitelist Phase, offering first access to Zyfi’s partners and community, followed by a Public Phase open to everyone.

The Whitelist Phase presents various advantages, such as the opportunity to invest 48 hours before the public sale and receive a 10% cashback in ZK on the investment amount (e.g., $10,000 invested = $1,000 worth in ZK).

The Public Phase is now open to anyone who believes in Zyfi’s vision of building the best on-chain experiences leveraging Paymasters and Intents, with the same terms as the Whitelist Phase but without the ZK reward.

The checker is now live, allowing users to determine which sale event they can participate in, providing advantages for whitelisted users while giving everyone the opportunity to invest.

The ZFI token is a utility token that can be used to pay gas fees on the Zyfi platform and Zyfi’s integration partners.

Holders who choose to pay gas fees with ZFI benefit from a direct 20% discount on the total gas cost, making transactions more cost-effective.

Additionally, ZFI is the only way to acquire stZFI, the governance token of the Zyfi DAO.

By holding and staking ZFI tokens, users can participate in Zyfi governance, with 33% of the total supply under their control, influencing key decisions such as fee activation, reward allocation, and grant distribution.

Stakers will also earn an APY in Zyfi staking points based on their staked amount.

Users can join Zyfi here.

About Zyfi

Zyfi is dedicated to enhancing on-chain experiences by utilizing technologies such as Paymaster and Intents.

Through these innovations, Zyfi aims to streamline transaction processes and broaden accessibility for users within the digital asset space.

Contact

Gauthier Vila

[email protected]