MEXC and MEXC Ventures establish $20M fund for Aptos ecosystem expansion  

Singapore, October 25, 2024 – MEXC and MEXC Ventures are proud to announce a $20 million Aptos ecosystem fund.

Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain platform renowned for its high-performance infrastructure and commitment to advancing Web3 mass adoption.

This ecosystem fund is designed to support the Aptos ecosystem’s continuous innovation.

This fund will sponsor hackathons, invest in, and incubate early-stage projects and provide support for the MOVE developer community.

As Aptos scales its capabilities and continues to pioneer innovations in Web3, this strategic commitment reflects a shared vision for the broader adoption of blockchain technology and empowering developers to unlock new possibilities for decentralized applications.

“Aptos, with its high-performance infrastructure, innovations such as Block-STM, and the seamless interoperability of the Move ecosystem, has cultivated a thriving, developer-focused environment,” said Tracy Jin, VP of MEXC.

At MEXC, we are committed to delivering tangible value to our users by focusing on pioneering projects like Aptos. This commitment enhances our community’s experience while advancing the future of blockchain technology.

This commitment reinforces MEXC’s long-term vision of aligning with innovative blockchain initiatives.

Through its actions, MEXC aims to strengthen its ecosystem by offering users meaningful benefits to encourage growth in the space.

MEXC Exchange unveils multimillion-dollar promotions

To mark this event, the MEXC Exchange is launching a series of promotional campaigns running from late October through January.

Both new and existing users can join Aptos trading activities and compete for a share of the prize pool.

These campaigns will offer a variety of exciting incentives, including zero trading fees, staking rewards, competitive trading competitions, and “Learn-to-Earn” programs — creating diverse opportunities for community engagement.

MEXC Ventures announced its investment into Aptos ecosystem projects

As the inaugural initiative of this ecosystem fund, MEXC Ventures has recently committed to investing in two promising projects on Aptos:

– Aries Market: The No.1 DeFi Platform on Aptos by TVL, leading as the First and Biggest Lending Protocol since day one. Aries Markets provides a comprehensive suite of DeFi products designed to serve as the universal gateway to the Move ecosystem, including lending, borrowing, margin trading, swapping and more. This wide array of services underscores Aries’ commitment to leading innovation and enhancing widespread adoption in decentralized finance.

– Amnis Finance: The #1Liquid Staking Derivative protocol and the #2 DeFi protocol by TVL on Aptos. Amnis Finance introduces a secure, user-friendly and innovative liquid staking protocol that empowers users to effortlessly maximize returns on their APT tokens while unlocking their liquidity. They aim to become a foundational pillar in the Aptos Ecosystem to drive credit expansion through APT staking.

MEXC Ventures is also proud to sponsor the Aptos Code Collision. MEXC Ventures aims to discover unicorns and support builders in the Aptos ecosystem by participating in this hackathon.

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, and M&A.

MEXC Ventures became an initial advocate and prominent investor in the TON ecosystem in 2022, empowering the ecosystem to achieve significant growth.

MEXC Ventures supported early-stage TON projects through investment and listing.

Under the ethos of “Empowering Growth Through Synergy​,” MEXC Ventures looks forward to staying at the forefront of Aptos’ innovations and actively engaging with MOVE builders to drive ecosystem growth.