Valhalla partners with Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes for a thrilling comeback

Miami, Florida, October 25th, 2024, Chainwire

Valhalla, Floki’s PlayToEarn Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) blockchain game, has teamed up with the Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes as its official partner, marking the much-anticipated return of the tournament after a seven-year break.

From November 1 to November 3, top international teams will face off in this fast-paced cricket format at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

The Cricket Sixes has been a celebrated event since its debut in 1992, with legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, and Sanath Jayasuriya gracing the field over the years.

Valhalla’s partnership with the Sixes reflects the synergy between competitive sports and the blockchain gaming world.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes. The excitement and energy of this iconic event resonate with our own commitment to innovation and community in gaming,” said Mr. Brown Whale, Valhalla’s lead. “This collaboration allows us to engage with cricket fans and show how PlayToEarn gaming can elevate both entertainment and the spirit of competition.”

The matches will be broadcast across multiple regions by Star Sports Network, and in India, viewers can catch the action on Fancode, one of the country’s largest sports OTT platforms.

On the ground, key branding assets will include ground perimeter boards, mid wicket logo mats, and the presentation backdrop, ensuring strong visibility for both Valhalla and the Sixes event.

This year’s tournament will feature 12 teams divided into four groups. In Group C, India, led by stars like Robin Uthappa and Kedar Jadhav, will face off against Pakistan and the UAE.

Group A includes South Africa, New Zealand, and host nation Hong Kong. Group B brings together Australia, England, and Nepal, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Oman make up Group D. The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarterfinals, with 29 matches set to take place over three action-packed days.

About Hong Kong Sixes

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes is a six-a-side international cricket tournament held at the Kwong Road recreational ground from 1st to 3rd Nov. The 2024 edition will be conducted after a 7 year gap and 12 of the best cricketing nations will battle it out for top honors. Uses can learn more at www.hkcricket.org

About Valhalla

Valhalla is a blockchain-based MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology, offering players the chance to discover, tame, and battle with creatures called Veras. The game features a player-driven economy and a hexagonal battlefield designed for dynamic combat. Users can learn more at Valhalla.game.

