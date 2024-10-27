Dogizen in focus as Paul Tudor Jones says he's long Bitcoin

Bitcoin has rallied another 10% in recent weeks but Paul Tudor Jones continues to see further upside in the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap in the months ahead.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

The billionaire hedge fund remains bullish on BTC as “all roads lead to inflation” regardless of who wins the 2024 US elections in November.

Advertisement

But Bitcoin is currently trading at close to $70,000 level, which makes it a bit unsuitable for an average investor.

Fortunately, though, a win for BTC typically is a win for a range of other cryptocurrencies as well.

So, investing in “Treatz” – a native meme coin of an up-and-coming crypto project Dogizen may enable you to benefit from the expected strength in Bitcoin moving forward.

Dogizen could benefit more from Trump’s victory

Copy link to section

Personally, Paul Tudor Jones expects Donald Trump to land in the White House this November.

While both Trump and Kamala Harris have taken a favourable stance on cryptocurrencies in recent months, the crypto industry itself likes Donald Trump better than Kamala Harris and expects his administration to be more bullish for Bitcoin and its peers.

In fact, Jeff Park of Bitwise expects BTC to hit $92,000 if Donald Trump is reelected as the President of the United States in November.

Such a sharp rally in Bitcoin could meaningfully drive capital into the crypto market – and it’s conceivable that at least some of it will find its way to Dogizen and push the price of its native Treatz meme coin up in the coming months.

You can learn more about Dogizen on this link.

Dogizen is committed to signing brand partnership

Copy link to section

The potential strength of Bitcoin is expected to be reflected in Dogizen particularly because it’s attracting strong demand in the presale phase.

The native Dogizen token is close to hitting $1.0 million in a couple of days.

Part of the reason why the Dogizen presale looks on fire is that it’s not raising funds first and would opt for building a community afterwards.

Its next-gen Telegram game has a super strong community of more than 1 million already.

Dogizen is fully committed to securing brand partnerships and introducing an advertising platform moving forward.

Ultimately, it will begin to share its revenue with those who built an early position in its native meme coin.

As evident, things sure look optimistic internally and when you combine them with the broader macro events that could help the price of Treatz like continued rate cuts, investing in Dogizen immediately starts to look more exciting.

Click here to find out ways to invest in Dogizen today.