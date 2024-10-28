Marathon Bitcoin mining heats Finnish city with recycled energy

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Marathon Digital Holdings, the world’s largest Bitcoin mining company, has launched an innovative project in which surplus heat from its mining operations will be utilised to heat the homes of residents of the Satakunta region.

The pilot project, announced on June 20, 2024, uses heat generated by Marathon’s Bitcoin mining center, which utilizes the existing district heating network.

This is the first time that Marathon has participated in district heating and is a significant step forward for the entire industry in terms of both energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

By recycling excess heat, Marathon reduces energy loss and at the same time meets the energy needs of the approximately 11,000 residents of the Satakunta region.

New sources of income for Bitcoin miners

With the halving of Bitcoin in 2024, block rewards decreased, and Bitcoin miners have been actively looking for ways to diversify their sources of income.

The Marathon district heating project shows how the heat produced by mining operations can be commercialised.

This can provide a good additional source of income, especially during times of rising energy costs, for miners.

How does district heating work?

The principle of district heating is simple but effective. Large productions, in this case Bitcoin mining, generate surplus heat that can be collected and reused.

Finland is already known for using district heating systems, which often use biofuels or other renewable energy sources to heat city houses all year round.

Marathon’s project leverages this existing infrastructure, turning the waste heat generated by its Bitcoin mining rigs into a resource that benefits the entire community.

Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO, emphasizes that the project “represents a significant milestone in our efforts to integrate sustainable practices into our operations.”

Bitcoin mining and the environment

One of the key concerns about Bitcoin mining is its huge energy consumption. Bitcoin mining operations require large amounts of electricity for computers. These computers solve complex mathematical equations to create a new Bitcoin.

This process is known as proof-of-work, and it generates significant heat as a by-product.

As concerns about the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining grow, companies like Marathon are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

The Satakunta project offers a possible solution in which surplus heat produced by mining plants is converted into a renewable energy source for local communities.

Can this become a new revenue model?

The timing of this project is key for Bitcoin miners.

After Bitcoin halved in 2024, miners’ rewards dropped from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC, halving their potential earnings from mining. As a result, miners are actively looking for new sources of income.

Marathon’s approach—leveraging the heat generated by mining plants economically—may be a viable strategy to offset the decline in Bitcoin rewards.

According to the company’s statement, “this pilot project is an important step in exploring new revenue sources and achieving zero cost of computing power for digital assets.”

Growing interest in sustainable solutions

Marathon isn’t the only company exploring how to reuse the energy of Bitcoin mining.

Other companies, such as Heatbit, have also launched smaller-scale solutions in which mining heat is used to heat individual homes.

However, the Marathon project stands out in terms of its scope, as it will be integrated into the Finnish district heating system, offering a sustainable solution on a societal level.

The district heating market is also growing, and according to forecasts, its value will increase from $198 billion to $340 billion globally by 2033.

With such potential, Marathon’s project could lead to more cryptocurrency companies exploring sustainable innovations.

Bitcoin mining as a source of sustainable energy in Finland

Marathon Digital Holdings’ Bitcoin mining pilot project in Finland demonstrates a creative approach to balancing energy consumption and environmental issues.

By recycling waste heat for the use of urban heating systems, Marathon not only demonstrates the efficient use of resources, but also gives an indication of how Bitcoin mining can evolve into a more sustainable industry

As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, such initiatives could change our perception of energy consumption in mining.

Marathon’s strategy of leveraging recycled heat as a source of revenue could also help mitigate the economic impact of Bitcoin halving and strengthen the company’s position in the market.