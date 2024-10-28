Meme assets to watch amidst the US elections: MAGA, VTARD, PEOPLE

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Themed digital coins, especially those linked to politics, are gaining attention as the November US Presidential elections nears.

MAGA (TRUMP) and Constitution DAO (PEOPLE) appear ready to capitalize on the buzz for notable price actions in the upcoming sessions.

Meanwhile, Vantard (VTARD)’s meme index fund (MIF) makes it among the top early-stage tokens to watch amidst the “memecoin supercycle” trend.

Here are some meme assets that will potentially dominate cryptocurrency trends during and after the US Presidential elections.

MAGA (TRUMP)

TRUMP, linked to the Make America Great Again movement, has cemented its presence in the crypto space, with its market cap above $165 million.

While the coin struggled with selling momentum that saw Donald Trump’s tokens underperforming Kamala’s, MAGA remains the Bitcoin of PolitiFi assets.

It trades at $3.76 after an 8% increase in the previous 24 hours. MAGA has seen a staggering growth since its inception, with its value surging by over 20,000%.

Source – Coinmarketcap

A solid election-driven bullish reversal could see TRUMP coins retesting the resistance at $5 before popping to new highs upon Donald Trump’s potential victory.

Vantard (VTARD)

Vantard is a new project that has gained attention due to its uniqueness in the flooded digital assets industry.

Its Meme Index Fund, which focuses on spot meme token purchases and portfolio diversification, makes VTARD a must-watch token.

Vantard has raised nearly $300K at stage 2 of its presale, underscoring solid investor interest.

VTARD trades at $0.00011 per token during this publication. The asset boasts a massive growth room as it aims to lead the “memecoin supercycle” narrative.

Analysts believe the “meme coin supercycle” will see themed tokens exploding in the next 12 months.

Constitution DAO (PEOPLE)

PEOPLE is among the meme assets that dominate trends towards 2024-end. Unwavering community support has propelled the project’s 1,980% growth since its launch.

Constitution DAO trades at $0.07228 after bears slumped it from the $0.08843 weekly high.

Source – Coinmarketcap

Nevertheless, the current downturn could be a lucrative opportunity for dip hunters as PEOPLE looks to double during the elections period.

Technical analysis indicates more declines before rebounds. PEOPLE could hit the support barrier at $0.070.

Nevertheless, renewed interest in the coming few sessions will see the token soaring past the resistance at $0.08. Sustained momentum would push PEOPLE to $1 days leading to the US elections.

With the US presidential elections around the corner, crypto enthusiasts look to capitalize on the buzz for significant gains.

The shifting dynamics positions MAGA (TRUMP) and Constitution DAO (PEOPLE) for significant price actions.

Meanwhile, Vantard (VTARD) wants to revolutionize the meme trading industry by removing the fear and massive risks associated with themed cryptocurrencies.

Vantard looks to satisfy TradiFi investors who are used to exchange-traded funds and index funds, allowing individuals to benefit from meme cryptocurrencies without details of individual assets.

The Vantard meme project will track all top blue chip memes, including POPCAT and Dogwifhat.

You can find more Vantard details here.