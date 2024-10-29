Liquidity.io to launch with over a Billion in LOIs in alternative investments after ARQ Securities receives its Digital Alternative Trading System (ATS) License

Whitefish, Montana, October 29th, 2024, Chainwire

ARQ Securities is pleased to announce it has received its Digital Alternative Trading System (ARQ Securities ATS) and is launching the platform on Liquidity.io [today October 29th, 2024].

Liquidity.io is a cutting-edge platform designed to revolutionize the trading and settlement of private credit and private stock for accredited and institutional investors. It took nearly three years of extensive software development while acquiring all necessary regulatory approvals to finally take the platform live. Additionally, the Liquidity Transfer Agency bridges transactions to public blockchains like Solana, Polygon, and soon Avalanche.

“The approval of our digital ATS license is a monumental step forward in our mission to transform the private markets,” said Eric Choi, CEO of ARQ Securities. “Liquidity.io will provide institutional and accredited investors with unprecedented access to Private Assets that are hard to trade and settle. We are going to set a new standard for efficiency and liquidity in credit and private stock. We’re excited to launch with over a billion dollars in Letters of Intent from key industry players and look forward to growing our pipeline of assets in 2025.”

“Liquidity.io creates a seamless and secure environment for trading private assets,” added Ram Praturi, VP of Engineering at Liquidity.io. “By bridging our Liquidity Transfer Agency to Solana, Polygon, and soon Avalanche, we’re ensuring transparency, interoperability, and flexibility for our issuers and investors.”

ThinkEnergy Debuts as Liquidity.io’s Inaugural Issuance: A Milestone in Sustainable Energy Investments

With its groundbreaking refining technology that reduces CO2 emissions by 50%, ThinkEnergy exemplifies our commitment to investments that offer financial returns while positively impacting the global energy landscape. This opportunity allows investors to join ThinkEnergy’s transformative mission toward a more sustainable and efficient energy sector.

Focus on Private Credit and Private Stock

Liquidity.io will initially concentrate on two key asset classes: private credit and private stock, offering institutional and accredited investors a streamlined and transparent way to trade these traditionally illiquid assets. The private credit market has seen significant growth, driven by investors seeking higher yields and diversification. However, the lack of standardized processes and limited transparency have been persistent challenges. Liquidity.io aims to address these issues by leveraging its digital platform to document and automate the trading and settlement processes, thereby reducing operational complexity and improving liquidity.

Strategic Partnerships and Advanced Technology

Over the past year, ARQ Securities has forged strategic partnerships with players in the private credit and private equity sectors, collecting over a billion dollars in Letters of Intent to list on the platform, including:

Leading private credit originators with significant portfolios, who have committed to listing their assets on Liquidity.io.

Multiple private companies seeking to provide liquidity options for their shareholders through the platform.

Various banks, broker-dealers, and registered investment advisors (RIAs) are interested in utilizing Liquidity.io for the efficient execution of private asset transactions.

Looking Forward

With the digital ATS license secured and the launch of Liquidity.io imminent, ARQ Securities is poised to transform the trading landscape for private credit and private stock markets. We encourage interested parties to contact us to explore listing opportunities and to discuss assets available on our platform at launch. If you manage a private asset class with complex settlement processes, we invite you to partner with us to automate these procedures. Our company is enthusiastic about fostering partnerships and seeking new opportunities to offer issuers and investors more efficient and transparent access.

For more information or to discuss partnership opportunities, interested parties can contact:

Eric Choi, ARQ Securities: CEO, https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-choi-10750241/

Austin Trombley, Satschel, Inc: CEO, https://www.linkedin.com/in/austintrombley/

For more information about ARQ Securities and Liquidity.io, visit www.liquidity.io.

About ARQ Securities:

ARQ Securities LLC., a subsidiary of Satschel, Inc., is at the forefront of financial technology, dedicated to reshaping the future of securities trading through innovation and efficiency. With a focus on digital asset tokenization and alternative trading systems, ARQ Securities is committed to empowering issuers, brokers, and investors with cutting-edge platforms and solutions.

