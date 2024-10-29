PAID Network unveils revolutionary community-centric crowdfunding with exclusive LCO for Blast Royale

Dubai, UAE, October 29th, 2024, Chainwire

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

PAID Network ($PAID), a leading decentralized token crowdfunding platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive Low FDV Community Offering (LCO) for Blast Royale, a Tier 1 blockchain game backed by industry giants such as DragonFly Capital, Mechanism Capital, and Animoca Brands. With over 1 million app downloads, 30,000+ daily active users, and a vibrant community exceeding 220,000 members, Blast Royale aims to make a significant impact in early November through PAID’s platform alongside over a dozen other projects that have committed to this initiative.

Advertisement

Pioneering a Community-First Investment Model

Copy link to section

In a move set to redefine the blockchain investment landscape, PAID Network is introducing a first-of-its-kind community-centric investment model that, according to PAID, directly addresses the longstanding issues of low float and high Fully Diluted Valuations (FDVs). By offering Blast Royale at a low $10 million FDV—substantially lower than the last round at $48m FDV —PAID is putting the community at the forefront, ensuring early investors have the potential for wealth generation at a large discount compared to other rounds. (Blast Royale’s previous rounds led by Animoca Brands, & Mechanism incl. 2022 FDV of 33.7M and Early 2024 FDV of 48M).

Kyle Chassé, Founder of PAID Network, stated:

“Crypto has drifted away from what really matters—empowering the community. The Low FDV Community Offering (LCO) flips the script, giving real people a shot at serious upside without the insane valuations or pump-and-dump hype. This is about getting back to the core of why we’re here: creating opportunities for everyone to win and be part of something bigger.”

Addressing the Low Float High FDV Issue

Copy link to section

According to PAID Network’s data, the traditional “low float, high FDV” model has been a persistent problem in the Web3 space. Projects often launch with a small circulating supply (low float) and an inflated FDV, leading to:

Imbalanced Token Distribution: Early venture capitalists hold large portions of tokens, leaving retail investors at risk of being sold on by large holders.

Early venture capitalists hold large portions of tokens, leaving retail investors at risk of being sold on by large holders. Price Volatility: Limited token availability can cause extreme price fluctuations, making the tokens unstable and discouraging market participation.

Limited token availability can cause extreme price fluctuations, making the tokens unstable and discouraging market participation. Community Disengagement: Retail investors feel disadvantaged, leading to decreased trust, participation, and poor community sentiment.

PAID Network’s LCO model is designed to solve these issues by:

Offering Lower FDVs: By securing project offerings at significantly reduced valuations, the community gains access to investment opportunities that were previously out of reach.

By securing project offerings at significantly reduced valuations, the community gains access to investment opportunities that were previously out of reach. Ensuring Fair Token Distribution: The LCO promotes wider token distribution among community members, fostering a more balanced and stable market.

The LCO promotes wider token distribution among community members, fostering a more balanced and stable market. Aligning Incentives: Projects benefit from an engaged community committed to long-term success rather than short-term speculative gains with the goal of bringing back strong community associations.

Users can register here for the sale starting on the 6th/7th Nov: https://link.paidnetwork.com/Register

A Major Rebrand Reflecting Community-First Values

Copy link to section

Alongside the LCO for Blast Royale, PAID Network has undergone a transformative rebrand and UX/UI overhaul. This evolution reflects PAID’s commitment to being a community-first crowdfunding platform, emphasizing a theme of financial freedom and prosperity for all.

New Site

Commenting on the vibrant new identity, Kyle added:

“We believe crowdfunding should be exciting, rewarding, and inclusive. Our new brand reflects that vision, and we’re eager to have both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers join us on this journey.”

Innovative Features Enhancing the Crowdfunding Experience

Copy link to section

By pioneering a community-centric investment model, PAID is working to redefine the crowdfunding landscape through its several groundbreaking features in their upcoming updates, including:

Gamified Crowdfunding: Leaderboards, challenges, and rewards allow retail investors to earn perks by actively participating.

Leaderboards, challenges, and rewards allow retail investors to earn perks by actively participating. Account Abstraction: Simplifies onboarding for non-crypto natives, removing the complexity of crypto wallet management.

Simplifies onboarding for non-crypto natives, removing the complexity of crypto wallet management. Community Impact Score: A merit-based ecosystem where holders of PAID’s native token and projects launched earn points to access exclusive rewards & opportunities.

A merit-based ecosystem where holders of PAID’s native token and projects launched earn points to access exclusive rewards & opportunities. Real-Time State of $PAID economy: Users can track the $PAID Flywheel and the upcoming buy-back, burns, and airdrops in real-time.

Users can track the $PAID Flywheel and the upcoming buy-back, burns, and airdrops in real-time. Multi-Chain Single Click Swaps: Seamless cross-chain integration makes trading and investing more accessible than ever.

Seamless cross-chain integration makes trading and investing more accessible than ever. Community Fund: PAID’s DAO will be launched to empower the community with key voting and decision-making responsibilities regarding future project investment opportunities.

[Features to be rolled out Q4 2024]

About PAID

Founded in 2021, PAID is a decentralized crowdfunding platform that connects innovative projects with investors. By ensuring a secure, transparent, and community-first crowdfunding experience, PAID has become the leading global investing platform for Web3 projects. To date, PAID has facilitated over $35 million in capital across 110 investments and is integrated with over ten blockchain networks. With a thriving community of over 250,000 members, users can stake the $PAID token to unlock various benefits, including rewards, buyback & burn mechanisms, and governance participation. The $PAID community fund invests in exclusive early-stage deals, distributing returns to loyal users.

PAID Socials

X | Telegram Community Channel | Telegram Announcement Channel | Discord | Medium

Contact

Justin Chevalier

[email protected]