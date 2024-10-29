Xandeum confirms XAND token launch and xandSOL LST for October 29

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Las Vegas, United States, October 29th, 2024, Chainwire: Solana storage scaling solution Xandeum has confirmed details of its forthcoming token launch and storage-enabled liquid staking program.

On October 29, 16:00 UTC, the XAND token will officially launch, offering the Xandeum community a way to participate in the network and earn rewards.

The XAND token and LST launch will be accompanied by the first Xandeum airdrop that will see 60M tokens issued to eligible users on October 29.

A number of centralized and decentralized exchanges have committed to supporting the XAND token launch including Raydium and MEXC.

The Xandeum DAO is the vehicle that powers both the Xandeum scalable storage layer that is currently being built, as well as the storage-enabled liquid staking solution launching October 29.

The DAO captures both of these, which is a unique feature among such platforms. The XAND token offers complete governance over that DAO, which makes XAND one of the most utility-rich tokens on Solana.

XAND rewards for early stakers of SOL into the storage-enabled liquid staking platform at https://stake.xandeum.network will get 10x boosted XAND rewards which will result in ludicrous amounts of XAND rewards during the hyperdrive stage, defined as the stage when the pool has less than 30,000 SOL staked.

The LST also carries another major innovation: It is the first multi-validator LST on Solana that programmatically shares block rewards.

Xandeum’s forthcoming storage solution will allow Solana programs to scale through enabling dapps to access exabytes of data.

This will support new use cases, like porting data-rich web2 apps to fully decentralized web3 versions.

Xandeum solves the blockchain storage trilemma, being scalable, random access, and smart contract native at the same time.

In order to demonstrate these capabilities, a dapp named Xandipedia is being worked on – a fully decentralized version of Wikipedia.

Xandeum’s smart contract native scalable storage layer has been designed to integrate directly into Solana RPC nodes.

Data storage is offloaded to a network of decentralized pNodes (storage provider nodes) overseen by Xandeum-aware Solana validator nodes.

This will enable Solana dapps to access virtually unlimited storage that can be queried rapidly while maintaining a high degree of decentralization.

About Xandeum

Xandeum is a storage scaling solution for Solana and the world’s first storage-enabled liquid staking platform. Powered by the XAND token, Xandeum is on track to launch its storage provider network in early 2025, delivering a breakthrough in decentralized Solana storage that will power a new wave of dapps.

