Can Ethereum (ETH) recover and match the gains expected from this viral ETH-based token?

Ethereum’s recent struggles have kept it under bearish pressure. Recently, ETH has dropped below $1,900.

The blockchain faces stiff competition from newer ones like Solana and Avalanche.

While some analysts believe Ethereum’s fundamentals remain solid, others worry that ETH could remain trapped in a bearish cycle without a strong catalyst.

Meanwhile, a viral ETH-based token, Rexas Finance (RXS), is gaining massive traction and is predicted to grow explosively. The question now is: Can Ethereum match the momentum of this rising star?

Ethereum (ETH): struggling to reclaim key levels amid bearish pressure

Ethereum is under pressure as its price has fallen below $1,900. After losing the $2000 mark, Ethereum’s price dropped to $1,750.

This represents its lowest point in months. At press time, it trades at $1898.

ETH/USD 1D Price Chart| Source: TradingView

Should bulls lose control, ETH might keep falling, making recovery even more challenging. Ethereum shows no indication of significant intense buying activity.

According to on-chain statistics, the price action is dominated by more sell orders than buy orders. Thus, Ethereum remains in a negative cycle.

Rising competitiveness in the crypto market is another factor influencing Ethereum’s bearish trend. Solana and Avalanche are two new layer-1 blockchains drawing more interest and liquidity than Ethereum, which is trying to keep leadership.

Further changes at the Ethereum Foundation and uncertainty about forthcoming improvements have led to negative sentiment.

These factors dampen ETH’s recovery potential. Some analysts feel Ethereum’s fundamentals are still robust, citing continuous institutional interest and network enhancements. Meanwhile, others fear that without a clear trigger, ETH can stay stuck in a bearish cycle.

Ethereum has to recover the $2,000 mark and create firm support above it.

The first indication of actual strength would be a breakout over $2,300. A target range of $2,700 to $3,000 will help to validate a complete rebound.

If ETH keeps declining and dips below $1,800, the next stop may be $1,500, indicating even more losses.

While ETH’s long-term potential still looks unshaken, a viral ETH-based coin has gained traction with claims of enormous returns.

Many people have started to wonder if Ethereum can still yield comparable profits. ETH has historically emerged from significant declines.

However, its capacity to match the momentum of this new and trending token is yet unlikely.

Rexas Finance (RXS): the viral ETH-based token with 100x potential

While Ethereum remains a dominant force in the crypto market, many investors are now looking at RXS as a token with the potential to outpace ETH in terms of growth.

Rexas Finance has garnered investors’ attention as one of the most promising Ethereum-based projects to deliver massive gains in 2025.

Built on Ethereum’s secure and scalable network, Rexas Finance is leading the charge in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Experts believe this industry will see explosive adoption in the coming years.

Rexas Finance offers investors a unique opportunity to own fractional shares of real-world assets like real estate and artwork.

These assets were previously challenging to own because of their high cost.

However, tokenization breaks these assets into fractions represented digitally.

Hence, people with low capital can now enter the market and benefit from these lucrative investment opportunities.

Rexas Finance is more than just another token riding Ethereum’s success—it brings a suite of innovative tools that enhance its ecosystem.

The Rexas Token Builder enables users to create and manage their own tokens without requiring extensive technical knowledge.

The QuickMint Bot integrates with messaging platforms like Telegram and Discord for easy asset tokenization.

Meanwhile, the Rexas Estate marketplace enables seamless fractional ownership of real estate.

Hence, property investment is more accessible than ever.

These features set Rexas Finance apart as a high-utility Ethereum-based token with long-term potential.

With nearly 457 million tokens already sold and $47.3 million raised during its presale, demand for RXS has already surpassed expectations.

The presale is in its final stage with RXS selling for $0.20. The token’s official launch is drawing near, creating more excitement.

With the launch set for June 19, analysts predict a significant price surge once it lists on major exchanges.

Some forecast gains that could outshine Ethereum’s performance as ETH’s momentum slows.

Analysts believe it could see high demand, leading to a supply squeeze that will trigger a massive rally.

Predictions suggest that RXS could hit $25 before the year ends, making it one of the most promising tokens for 2025.

The increasing competition and unrelentless bearish pressure makes ETH’s recovery potential uncertain.

Thus, Rexas Finance is standing out as a better alternative.

As RXS gears up for its official launch with massive demand and bullish predictions, it may just be the Ethereum-based token to watch in 2025.

