Cardano price prediction: ADA price likely to fall below $0.30 by June claims top expert as Remittix could 50x by July

Cardano (ADA) is under pressure, with top analysts warning the price could slip below $0.30 by June amid growing bearish sentiment.

As ADA struggles to maintain momentum, a new contender is rising fast: Remittix (RTX).

This practical crypto-to-fiat payment solution has already raised over $14.3 million in presale and is gaining strong investor backing.

With exchange listings expected soon, experts believe Remittix could surge 50x by July, making it a compelling alternative for ADA holders.

Cardano faces heavy pressure as analysts predict drop below $0.30

Cardano news today shows that ADA has slipped by 12% over the past week, retreating from $0.7707 to $0.6768, and the pressure isn’t easing.

Despite moments of optimism, some analysts are now forecasting a deeper correction ahead.

One leading expert has issued a stark warning that ADA could plunge below $0.30 by June if market conditions continue to deteriorate.

While bullish sentiment once hinged on Cardano’s potential partnerships and ecosystem growth, short-term reality paints a different picture.

Even news of Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, exploring a partnership with Ripple to onboard the $RLUSD stablecoin hasn’t reversed the declining trend.

Although the collaboration could eventually inject liquidity into the ecosystem, it may come too late to stop ADA’s near-term slide.

Resistance at $0.72 remains firm and without significant volume or broader market strength; ADA could face a steep drop.

With uncertainty looming over ADA’s next move, many early Cardano investors are reallocating funds toward more promising plays like Remittix (RTX).

The up-and-coming PayFi project is gaining traction for its real-world utility, and Cardano news today suggests Remittix could 50x by July, making it a compelling hedge for those bracing for continued downside in ADA.

As Cardano teeters near crucial support levels, eyes are shifting toward newer, utility-focused tokens with explosive growth potential.

Experts predict Remittix could 50x by July with listings ahead

While Cardano battles bearish momentum and experts warn of a potential slide below $0.30 by June, a growing number of crypto investors are turning their attention to Remittix (RTX), a project showing none of ADA’s current weakness.

Remittix isn’t built on speculation or hype; it’s gaining traction because it solves an actual global problem.

With international money transfers still plagued by high fees, slow processing, and outdated infrastructure, Remittix offers a modern fix.

It allows users to convert crypto into fiat and send it directly to bank accounts in over 30 currencies without relying on legacy systems like SWIFT or Western Union.

What makes Remittix especially appealing right now is its timing.

The token remains in presale at $0.0734, but it has already attracted over $14.3 million in investment and distributed 525 million tokens to early adopters.

Unlike many flashy coins that disappear as quickly as they rise, Remittix was built with long-term impact in mind.

It integrates fiat on-ramps and KYC compliance from day one, aligning itself with global financial regulations and preparing for large-scale partnerships in traditional finance.

Analysts believe this strong foundation is exactly why Remittix could surge 50x by July, particularly as Q2 exchange listings draw closer.

With tokenomics designed to reward early holders and a product tailored for real-world utility, RTX continues to separate itself from the flood of gimmick-driven altcoins that fade in bear cycles.

Cardano declines as Remittix emerges as a practical market leader

While ADA’s short-term outlook grows shakier facing technical resistance and macroeconomic pressure, Remittix is showing the qualities that veteran investors seek: momentum, practicality, and scalability.

Institutional interest has already begun to flow in, with fintech veterans and crypto insiders quietly backing the project during its early funding rounds.

Their confidence points to one thing: Remittix isn’t just another altcoin. It’s a payment solution designed to work now and thrive later.

As ADA holders contemplate their next move, Remittix is shaping up to be the better bet for 2025 and beyond.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.