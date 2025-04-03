Could Ethereum (ETH) slip below $1,000 over the next 10 days as this new crypto shines with bullish momentum?

Ethereum has experienced increased volatility and constant selling pressure, and this raises the question of the blockchain’s future.

In the last few weeks, ETH has failed to build on the recovery and hovered below several levels of support.

However, a new crypto is quickly garnering significant investor interest, which places it as a possible high-growth candidate: Rexas Finance (RXS).

As Ethereum struggles to recover from a recent slide and RXS has gained a following, traders are now wondering if Ethereum could fall below $1,000 in the next ten days.

Ethereum faces intensified selling pressure amid key support breakdown

Copy link to section

Ethereum (ETH) remains most sensitive to bear pressure in light of the inability to hold at critical support areas.

Previously, ETH was around $2,819 about around 48 hours ago, while it was just $1,759 at one point today, a decrease of 35%.

As it stands, it is at $1,892 levels, and based on technical indicators, there is more selling pressure pointed to. In technical analysis, a death cross formation in the MACD is an indication of consistent selling pressure.

In terms of their technical indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still below thirty, this confirms an oversold signal.

However, while bulls have mounted marginal comebacks, Ethereum has been unable to reclaim the crucial price level of $1,915.

If bearish pressure is sustained, ETH may likely fall below $1500 in the near future and even dip to $1000 within ten days should selling pressure rise.

Ethereum continues to struggle with its ongoing protocol upgrades, shifting management, and competition from layer-1 ecosystems such as Solana and Avalanche.

Another reason for reducing staking demand is the expectation of a rise in interest rates, which creates additional pressure on the ETH price and its further decline.

Rexas Finance maintains strong momentum as investors shift focus

Copy link to section

While Ethereum investors are under pressure to sell, Rexas Finance (RXS) is enjoying a surge in demand among investors.

In the presale, the project was able to garner over $47.3 million. and over 456 million tokens sold at $0.20 each.

RXS will have its Initial Exchange Offering on June 19, 2025, and it is expected to launch at a price per token of $ 0.25.

Rexas Finance’s key strengths are the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), decentralized finance, and the ability to operate safely across multiple blockchains.

The concept of fractionalization allows people to invest in parts of various assets, such as property, metals, patents, or brands that were unattainable before. Security is an important aspect that is still a high priority in providing financial services to customers.

The project has recently been audited to ensure security by CertiK, a prominent firm in blockchain technologies.

The audit confirmed that the smart contract layer of Rexas Finance is secure, and users’ funds are safeguarded against threats and hacks.

This verification has, in turn, boosted the confidence of investors in the viability of the project! Furthermore, Rexas Finance’s decision not to accept venture capital funding has helpfully contributed to investor stability upon its launch into the market.

Will Ethereum defend its support or continue declining?

Copy link to section

As Ethereum failed to bounce back, traders are now looking at macro factors and regulatory changes for the next signal.

If ETH can’t hold this level of support and climb back to $1,844, a deeper sell-off to $1,000 is possible. At the same time, Rexas Finance remains one of the most popular due to the innovative system of asset tokenization and the planned exchange.

While Ethereum faces protracted selling pressure, RXS seems to be emerging as the next high-growth play in the crypto market.



Website: https://rexas.com

Whitepaper: https://rexas.com/rexas-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/rexasfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/rexasfinance











