Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Vs Remittix; meme coin season comes to an end as utility projects like Remittix set for mega gains

Even in April, Shiba Inu is yet to recover from a fall of almost 50% from its highest level in November last year.

Dogecoin price also seems to be losing appeal among investors. However, Remittix (RTX) remains a fresh project with great appeal because of its utility.

Attracting a wave of evidently increasing interest noticed by analysts and investors, Remittix is the new altcoin surpassing Shiba Inu, and experts forecast that it will surge higher. Read on to learn more.

Dogecoin price set for a potential breakout

The Dogecoin price looks to be ready for a good movement.

The swings in Dogecoin price notably rely on these locations as strong resistance levels have been detected around $0.177 (8% of total supply) and $0.208 (7% of total supply).

Reflecting a 0.22% drop in the past day, the Dogecoin price today trades at $0.1709.

Analysts speculate that the rise in Dogecoin price to over $0.21 could create significant momentum.

Should this resistance stay intact, the range-bound trading will keep being encouraged around $0.17.

In the meantime, investors are moving towards Remittix for better gains.

Shiba Inu price suffers bearish momentum

From its December peak of $0.00003329, Shiba Inu is down to its current price of $0.00001233.

Following the token’s breach of a multi-week dropping wedge, some analysts believed, based on the prior years’ data, that Shiba Inu was set for a jump to $0.000039.

Many developments in the market prevented this projection from coming true.

Concurrently, Changelly, a crypto prediction tool, projects that Shiba Inu will go back to the $0.000039 price range, especially in December 2026.

Fascinatingly, the prediction tool Telegaon predicts Shiba Inu will attain its target this year.

Whether Shiba Inu will review the $0.000039 objective this year or next is still unknown.

Hence, investors are moving towards promising projects like Remittix.

Remittix set to continue its rally

Remittix (RTX) is changing global payments and providing rapid and reasonably priced cross-border solutions.

Combining the power of blockchain technology with conventional banking infrastructure will enable Remittix to obtain market share in this large business and give a perfect and speedy answer for worldwide transactions.

Also impressive is the open flat-fee approach of the platform, which provides transparency over too high rates of exchange of traditional banks and savings.

Why now is the best time to buy $RTX

The RTX coin offers tremendous investing value with a pre-sale price of $0.0734.

Forecasts show a significant increase; demand for original cross-border payment solutions is creating a 25x multiplier in the presale phase and over 1,500% growth following launch.

Remittix gives investors an early-stage opportunity to engage with a firm with great development potential as the crypto market grows.

