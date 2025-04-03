From CEX to DEX: BYDFi celebrates 5 years of remarkable growth

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 3rd, 2025, Chainwire: April 1, 2025 marks the 5th anniversary of BYDFi, a globally renowned crypto trading platform.

Over the past five years, BYDFi has evolved from a rising platform focusing on “lightweight contract trading” to a diversified ecosystem offering spot, perpetual contract, strategic trading, and on-chain Memecoin assets.

With a series of breakthroughs and legendary milestones, BYDFi has completed a remarkable transformation, from inception to exponential growth.

Now, the platform celebrates this important milestone with a grand anniversary celebration, reflecting on a journey marked by innovation, resilience, and growth.

BYDFi’s evolution: a leap in brand growth

BYDFi’s rapid rise in the crypto field is reflected in a series of key milestone events:

April 2020: The platform officially launched, marking BYDFi’s entry into the cryptocurrency trading market.

May 2021: The platform expanded to support over 500 spot trading pairs.

August 2022: The platform introduced perpetual contract trading, offering over 150 contract pairs and providing flexible leverage from 1x to 200x.

January 2023: Completed a global brand strategy upgrade and was listed on authoritative data platforms CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, garnering widespread international attention.

December 2023: Ranked by Forbes as one of the world’s top 10 crypto exchanges, a position it continues to hold.

October 2024: Ensured that all platform assets are fully backed with at least 1:1 reserves, and began publishing periodic Proof of Reserves (POR) reports, setting the highest standards for asset security.

November 2024: Officially joined the South Korea CODE VASP alliance, laying the foundation for future regulatory compliance in the Korean market.

December 2024: Completed a comprehensive upgrade of the perpetual contract system, introducing three major features: new positions allowed even without unrealized profits, bidirectional long/short position support for hedging, and shared account funds under full margin mode to reduce liquidation risks.

2025 and beyond: expanding Web3 products and strategic brand partnerships

On April 3, 2025, BYDFi will launch its Web3 on-chain trading tool, BYDFi MoonX, which focuses on the booming Memecoin market.

Supporting both Solana and BNB Chain, MoonX introduces three key breakthroughs:

Performance Breakthrough:

Combining the smoothness of centralized exchanges (CEX) with the flexibility of decentralized exchanges (DEX), it leverages advanced technology to achieve near-instant transactions and minimal slippage, providing users with an ultra-smooth trading experience.

Functional Breakthrough:

Fast Listing: Ensures that users can trade the latest Memecoins instantly, accurately targeting the next 1000x Memecoin and seizing market opportunities.

Smart Risk Control: Supports take-profit, stop-loss, and Sell Half on a Double, with an automated system that recycles capital to enable “zero-cost positions.”

Copy Trading System: Exclusively offering “Smart Money Tracking” and “Trading Signal Copying” features, users can track whale addresses in real-time.

Convenient Operation: Retains CEX-level features like limit orders and one-click buy/sell, eliminating the hassle of repeated wallet authorizations.

Experience Breakthrough:

From mainstream Crypto assets to Web3’s hot Memecoins, users can seamlessly switch and trade freely with just one account.

MoonX eliminates complex connection processes and wallet switching, offering a truly “one-click” experience.

Meanwhile, BYDFi has entered into a strategic partnership with hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger, launching a co-branded wallet that further enhances the security of user assets. The product is currently in production and is expected to be launched soon.

A vision for the future: insights from BYDFi co-founder

Since its inception, BYDFi has served users in over 150 countries and regions. Reflecting on the past five years and looking ahead to the next phase of growth, BYDFi Co-Founder Michael shares:

“BYDFi’s journey is more than just a historical timeline—it’s a strategic transformation. Over the past five years, we have continuously pushed boundaries, we have continuously pushed our limits, with our product architecture undergoing multiple rounds of innovation and upgrades. At the same time, our brand recognition in the global market has been steadily increasing.”

He further adds:

“Our core competitive edge lies in our ability to respond quickly to market trends. In product development, we always adhere to one principle: turning trends into products and simplifying complexity into user-friendly solutions. Whether it’s the launch of Copy Trading or deepening Memecoin trading on-chain, we remain at the forefront of the industry. The future of the crypto world demands products with lower barriers to entry, greater openness, and a deeper understanding of user behavior.”

BYDFi 5th anniversary celebration: $100,000 prize pool

In celebration of its fifth anniversary, BYDFi has launched a series of exciting events:

Deposit Rebates and Prize Pool: Users who make deposits during the event period can enjoy generous rebates and a chance to share in the $100,000 prize pool.

Red Envelope Rewards and Token Airdrops: The platform will distribute rich gifts and excess tokens via red envelope rewards and airdrops to users.

For more event details, please visit the official website: BYDFi 5th Anniversary.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi is a Forbes-recognized top 10 global cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 1,000,000 users worldwide. BYDFi is committed to providing a world-class crypto trading experience for users globally. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

