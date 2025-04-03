Kadena solves Ethereum scalability with Chainweb EVM

New York, New York, April 3rd, 2025, Chainwire: Kadena, the industry leader in scalable blockchain technology, has announced Chainweb EVM with the addition of 20 EVM-compatible chains to its multi-chain network.

Chainweb EVM positions Kadena as a decentralized alternative to Ethereum Layer 2s, with near-zero gas fees, infinite scalability, and energy-efficient Proof of Work security. Kadena takes a unique approach to scaling by leveraging native parallelization for high-throughput execution and processing. Their horizontal scaling network can add new chains to absorb demand fluctuations, which reduces block time and keeps gas fees lower than all Layer 2s.

Builders can deploy and scale dApps with Solidity smart contracts and leverage EVM tooling natively, all while benefiting from Kadena’s scalable, affordable, and decentralized Layer 1 infrastructure.

The Chainweb EVM initiative has received interest from hundreds of builders who signed up for exclusive early access at ETHDenver, gaining the first chance to deploy on-chain. This initiative coincides with Kadena’s $50 million in grants to support building on Chainweb EVM, tokenizing real-world assets, and AI development to drive ecosystem growth.

Stuart Popejoy, Kadena’s co-founder and CEO, commented on the vision for Chainweb EVM, citing his enthusiasm for the buildout.

“Spearheading this project alongside my co-founder, Will (Martino), has been the single biggest initiative at Kadena since its inception. We see Chainweb EVM as the long-lasting settlement platform for the world, from stock market trading to e-commerce payments. Our new chains will soon open what we have been building with Chainweb consensus to the EVM world. Solidity developers can now build with the security, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of Kadena’s native parallel chains,” Popejoy said.

About Kadena

Founded in the US in 2016 by Stuart Popejoy and Will Martino – creators of J.P. Morgan’s first blockchain and leaders of the SEC’s Crypto Committee – Kadena delivers industry-leading performance as the only scalable Layer 1 Proof of Work blockchain. Kadena’s innovative approach combines energy efficiency with unmatched scalability, making it an ideal infrastructure for mass adoption. With its pioneering smart contract language Pact, Kadena offers tools for building secure, efficient, and developer-friendly blockchain applications that address real-world needs.

Kadena on X (Formerly Twitter)

Kadena LinkedIn

Kadena Discord

Contact

Kadena Press

Kadena LLC

[email protected]