PepeX rises as Raydium (RAY) dips 12% amid profit taking

The crypto market continues to see-saw, with top assets fluctuating sharply between key support and resistance areas.

As Bitcoin sheds gains and looks to hold above $83k, altcoins such as Raydium (RAY) are showing increased weakness.

RAY is down about 12% in the past week, with the latest retreat coming after a notable 6% spike above $2.

How does PepeX (PEPX) compare as presale nets $1.2 million within days of launch?

What’s the market outlook?

Overall sentiment is currently in the fear territory with the crypto fear and greed index hovering at 24.

This suggests continued pain. However, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes points to a potential catalyst for the markets.

He suggests that the market could be out of the woods soon, he noted on X.

According to Hayes, despite the “Liberation Day” dip, things could stretch bullish if BTC holds above $76.5k between now and US tax day on April 15. Quantitative easing could be another boost.

This means Raydium price could be in for a significant pump.

But does interest in new opportunities mean PepeX (PEPX) could outpace RAY and other altcoins post-presale?

Raydium price as DEX seeks to weather the PumpSwap challenge

RAY is the native token of the Solana-based automated market maker and liquidity provider Raydium.

It offers a decentralized exchange for on-chain liquidity, with its features until recently key to the Pump.fun ecosystem.

However, Pump.fun’s unveiling of the PumpSwap DEX platform has changed that, bringing a new challenger aimed at Raydium’s dominance.

Also in the mix of competing platforms are Meteora and Orca.

Could this impact Raydium volume and revenue? And what would it mean for the RAY price?

Raydium price rose more than 6% early Thursday, hitting highs of $2.13 amid a 172% surge in daily volume.

But with competition heating up, including from PumpSwap, could the dip below $1.90 and a retest of $1.75 allow bears to strengthen?

If bulls flip control, it’s likely buyers will eye a breakout to $4.

PepeX’s AI-powered meme launchpad

The Pump.fun platform is the leading meme coin launchpad.

However, it’s only helped to benefit insiders, as most tokens die, and a meagre 0.04% of holders have reportedly turned a profit.

PepeX, which recently unveiled its presale, brings the world’s first AI-powered meme launchpad.

According to the project, PepeX is like Pump.fun, but more community-focused and fair.

Not only can anyone automatically create and deploy a meme coin in minutes, but its design eliminates things like sniping and manipulation that have scandalized Pump.fun.

Why PepeX? Start with a +270% rise in presale

The native PEPX token is currently in presale and has raised more than $1.2 million.

Its price has increased to $0.0232 in stage 4, which means buying now could see early birds sit on over 273% returns before trading debut.

The percentage was 332% in stage 1, while missing stage 4 and buying in stage 5 reduces this to around 255%.

With PepeX positioning itself as a strong competitor to Pump.fun, the potential returns after the presale could be significant.

Expected exchange listings may further drive demand and price appreciation.

RAY price rose more than 8x in 2021 and is up 12x since its all-time low in 2022.

PEPX token has the potential to easily surpass these milestones, particularly if its launch coincides with anticipated bullish dominance.

To learn more about PepeX, visit the official website.