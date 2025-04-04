B2PRIME Group releases 2024 market report highlighting key growth and industry trends

Limassol, Cyprus, April 4th, 2025, FinanceWire: B2PRIME Group, a leading global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, has released its market report for 2024.

In it, the Group showcases its results and growth in key metrics while also highlighting broader industry trends shaping institutional liquidity demand.

2024 marked a period of remarkable expansion for B2PRIME, driven by increased institutional demand, rapidly-evolving regulatory landscapes, and advancements in trading technology.

The company reported a 730% year-over-year (YoY) increase in Gross Income from Client Trading, reaching $35.9 million in 2024.

Additionally, B2PRIME Group saw a 76% YoY increase in Total Assets, reaching $36.1 million, while Shareholders’ Equity surged by 530% to $16.5 million.

In 2024, B2Prime reported financial metrics that significantly surpassed the minimum regulatory capital requirements set for the industry, indicating a strong position in terms of capital adequacy.

CET 1 Ratio: 782.20% (Minimum Required: 56.00%)

Own Funds Ratio: 783.30% (Minimum Required: 100%)

Liquidity Requirements Ratio: 9067.00% (Minimum Required: 100%)

These figures position B2PRIME as one of the most capital-efficient players in the institutional liquidity space, with a resilient balance sheet and a clear path to sustainable long-term growth.

Despite global economic uncertainties, the Group remains committed to expansion, enhancing liquidity offerings, and improving technological infrastructure.

“Our 2024 results highlight B2PRIME Group’s incredible momentum and financial strength,” said Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder and Executive Director at B2PRIME.

“Through innovation, and strategic expansion, we have solidified our position as a leading institutional liquidity provider, setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

Beyond its own success, B2PRIME’s latest report also highlighted the key market dynamics that fueled institutional liquidity demand in 2024. Among them are:

Money Market Funds (MMFs): MMFs saw strong inflows, with U.S. assets reaching approximately $7 trillion due to economic uncertainties and an inverted yield curve.

Private Equity Rebound: Global private equity dealmaking grew 14% to $2 trillion, signaling renewed investor confidence.

Private Credit Expansion: Business development companies increased competition, driving demand for flexible liquidity solutions.

As for major asset classes, gold prices surged 27% in 2024, closing the year at $2,625 per troy ounce, driven by central bank purchases and geopolitical uncertainties.

Trading volumes across forex and equity indices also demonstrated strong market activity, with EUR/USD maintaining it aims to position as the most traded currency pair.

For more details, users can refer to the full 2024 market report: https://b2prime.com/corporate-news/b2prime-group-releases-2024-market-report-highlighting-key-growth-and-industry-trends/

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients.

Regulated by leading authorities—including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, and FSC Mauritius—the company offers deep liquidity across multiple asset classes.

Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME delivers institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

Contact

B2PRIME Group

[email protected]