Bemo v2: the liquid staking upgrade expanding the scope of what’s attainable on the TON ecosystem 

British Virgin Islands – Bemo, a non-custodial TON-based liquid staking protocol, has launched an upgrade.

This release, per the team, introduces a plethora of improvements such as advanced DeFi integrations, more flexible staking/unstaking mechanics, real-time notifications, automatic gas calculation, and a new token standard.

It is designed to provide users with a smoother, transparent, and powerful staking experience—a significant upgrade to what is obtainable today.

Liquid staking is a mainstay in the DeFi landscape, allowing users to maximize capital efficiency while providing security to the network. With the upgrade, Bemo is expanding the scope of what’s attainable on TON.

“With Bemo v2, we’re not just improving liquid staking—we’re creating a smarter and more transparent system that benefits everyone in the TON ecosystem; from individual stakers to institutional partners and developers building the future of DeFi,” the Bemo team says.

Bemo v2 major upgrades

The transition from $stTON to $bmTON

Bemo v2 introduces $bmTON as the liquid staking token, replacing $stTON.

This upgrade will pioneer a new chapter characterized by deeper DeFi integrations, smoother staking, and more control. $bmTON will propel these changes, and $stTON will be phased out of the network once everyone is prepared for that.

With Bemo prioritizing DeFi flexibility, this upgrade allows dApps to manage $bmTON tokens with more control over the entire process.

With this update, they can get data for different actions or let users participate in staking effectively through third-party dApps, aligning everything with their product’s functionality.

After unstaking, users will receive their tokens in their wallets with no additional actions needed in between 36 to 72 hours.

New on-chain balance feature

Bemo v2’s other feature is the integration of an opcode that powers contracts to query $TON and $bmTON balances on-chain. Users can now get live exchange rates of $bmTON and $TON from the blockchain.

This upgrade guarantees transparency as all transactions are accurate and based in real-time.

It also enables automation for DeFi protocols and enhanced analytics.

$bmTON burns and deposit notification

Bemo v2 takes deposit management to another level. Each $bmTON mint has custom tools, ensuring that users and third-party platforms receive real-time notifications for every deposit event.

This enhances transparency and efficiency, enabling deposit tracking and automated responses.

Transfer errors management

Bemo’s v2 upgrade ensures that user funds aren’t lost forever due to accidental transfers to the protocol’s financial contract.

A new administrative function allows the Bemo team to return mistakenly sent funds only to the originating user’s wallet.

Advanced DeFi integration

The update provides deeper capabilities—users can now interact with Bemo’s liquid staking protocol directly, without third-party applications.

This improves user experience and ensures that DeFi apps can seamlessly embed staking capabilities directly into their protocols. Additionally, it will drive global adoption.

Bemo team is happy to provide all the manuals needed and guide along the way to ensure a seamless integration flow.

Real-time notifications

Bemo v2 adds new levels of transparency to the ecosystem, allowing users to receive notifications when they unstake tokens.

Blockchain explorer and wallets have been updated to display this information, adding trust in the DeFi landscape.

Automatic gas calculation

In Bemo v1, the gas limit had a fixed value, resulting in huge operational costs and inefficiencies. Bemo’s v2 changes things.

The protocol provides a variable gas feature that adjusts the gas limit based on the transaction complexity and network conditions.

This reduces cost, improves efficiency, and simplifies staking.

Building infrastructures for the next-generation of DeFi on TON

Bemo’s v2 upgrade will play a pivotal role in the proliferation of the TON ecosystem.

With a DeFi integration feature that enables smoother, direct, and seamless staking devoid of intermediaries, this project is building a powerful infrastructure for the next generation of DeFi users and protocols on TON.

“Bemo is the first liquid staking platform on the TON blockchain, redefining how users get rewards while helping to make the network more secure and keeping their assets flexible. Forget about high staking thresholds or having your funds locked—Bemo transforms your staked TON into a liquid asset ($bmTON), allowing you to use it across DeFi while still receiving staking rewards,” the team says.

Bemo v2’s launch is pioneering a new era of staking on the TON ecosystem.

About Bemo

Bemo is a non-custodial liquid staking protocol on the TON ecosystem.

It is the first protocol on the TON blockchain network that allows users to stake $TON, and in return, get $bmTON which could be used in DeFi while still receiving staking rewards.

Backed by a team of reputable and credible industry experts, Bemo’s v2 upgrade will redefine staking on TON now and in the future.

Company Name: Bemo

Website: https://app.bemo.fi/

Company Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bemo-finance/

Twitter (X): https://x.com/bemo_fi

Telegram: https://t.me/bemofinance