Leading smart account protocol ‘SAFE’ & its community invited to Binance’s ’vote to list’ program 

Safe & its global community have been invited by Binance to participate in its second ‘Vote to List’ campaign, empowering Binance users & supporters of Safe to influence token listings on the platform’s spot market.

If you have a Binance account and wish to cast your vote, Vote Safe on Binance

This opportunity highlights Safe’s market traction and ongoing leadership in secure smart account solutions for Ethereum and EVM ecosystems.

About Safe

Safe’s current RWA smart account protocol provides advanced account abstraction and multi-signature functionality, and has emerged as a critical infrastructure layer within crypto’s evolving financial landscape.

Safe Protocol data overview:

$1 Trillion Total Transaction Volume Processed



127 Million+ Total Transactions



More than $100 Billion Stored



27 Million Total Accounts Deployed



200+ Ecosystem Projects Built on Safe’s Smart Account Standard

Safe’s smart accounts and protocol currently hold approximately 4.5% of all USDC in circulation, and nearly 10% of Ethereum’s total transfer volume already flows through the protocol, highlighting significant existing adoption and enormous future potential for driving further onchain economic activity.

How to vote SAFE on Binance:

Ensure you have at least 0.01 BNB in your Binance main account.

Navigate to the official Binance Square campaign.

Cast your vote for SAFE before April 9, 2025, 23:59 UTC.

Follow Safe on Binance Square

Safe recently unveiled ‘Safenet’, a powerful transaction co-processing network designed for scaling real-world asset (RWA) transactions and revenue opportunities.

Safenet will leverage thousands of app-specific co-processors, unlocking commercial revenue-sharing opportunities across various use cases, including AI, RWA, DeFi, PayFi, DEXs, enterprises, and beyond.

Your vote matters. Join us in shaping the future of decentralized finance by casting your vote for Safe in Binance’s ‘Vote to List’ campaign. Voting ends April 9, 2025.