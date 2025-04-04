PepeX presale hits $1.2M: should you invest now?

PepeX, billed as Japan’s answer to the opaque practices plaguing meme coin launchpads like Pump.fun, is making waves in the crypto market.

Positioned to restore trust in fair launches, PepeX is targeting the growing frustration around market manipulation and insider advantages that have marred the sector, despite its multibillion-dollar scale.

Slated for a Q3 release, the platform promises a suite of features designed to level the playing field: anti-bundling transparency, developer wallet tracking, sniping protection, and AI-powered token creation tools.

With these mechanisms, PepeX is pushing to “make fair launches fair again” and reframe one of the crypto market’s most volatile arenas into something more transparent and accessible.

The presale momentum carries on

PepeX’s presale is gaining notable traction as it enters stage four of its 30-stage, 90-day sale model.

Launching at $0.02 with a 5% price increase at each stage, the offering is set to conclude on June 22 at $0.0823—a 311% gain from the starting point.

The project has already raised over $1.2 million in its opening days, offering early investors access to 45% of the total token supply, or 2.25 billion PEPX tokens.

The structured price escalation is drawing attention from those seeking early exposure to what’s being positioned as a next-gen meme coin launchpad.

Following the presale, PepeX is expected to secure listings on major exchanges ahead of its platform rollout, which promises AI-powered tools aimed at disrupting the meme token launch ecosystem.

Why PepeX is grabbing attention

PepeX is attracting strong investor interest by positioning itself as the “world’s first AI-powered meme coin launchpad.”

It addresses growing discontent with platforms like Pump.fun by focusing on fairness, transparency, and project quality.

Key differentiators include a 5% cap on token holdings for project creators and a $500 upfront cost to launch a token, measures designed to deter low-effort or malicious projects and attract more committed developers.

Its eye-catching feature, the AI-powered Moonshot Engine, enables users to create tokens with relative ease.

AI bots then promote these tokens across social channels, boosting visibility and engagement.

With the meme coin sector still drawing billions in volume, PepeX is entering the market at a moment when demand for more reliable and equitable platforms is growing.

Its combination of technical innovation and tighter controls is what’s fueling the market’s enthusiasm.

Is it the right time to invest in PepeX?

PepeX’s presale is gathering momentum, with over $1.2 million already raised as the native PEPX token advances to stage 4.

The token is now priced at $0.0232, offering prospective buyers a potential return of over 273% by the end of the 30-stage sale.

In stage 1, the upside was as high as 332%, while entering at stage 5 would cut that down to about 255%.

The diminishing returns as the presale progresses are pushing early interest, especially among those looking for first-mover advantages.

By directly tackling issues like fairness and security—areas where platforms like Pump.fun have drawn criticism—PepeX is positioning itself as a serious alternative in the meme coin launchpad market.