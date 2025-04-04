Yala announces RealYield: a marketplace for Bitcoin-powered real-world asset yields

Singapore, Singapore, April 4th, 2025, Chainwire: Yala, the Bitcoin-native liquidity layer enabling cross-ecosystem financial access, today announced the upcoming launch of Yala RealYield, a curated marketplace for real-world asset (RWA) yield opportunities powered by Bitcoin. The new platform will enable BTC holders to earn regulated, risk-adjusted yields by allocating capital into tokenized financial products, including U.S. Treasury bills, private credit, corporate bonds, and real estate-backed assets.

Yala RealYield is designed as a unified access point to all of Yala’s RWA-related integrations. Rather than operating as a standalone product, it consolidates partnerships and investment opportunities into a structured platform where users can explore, compare, and combine diverse RWA yield sources, each offering distinct risk profiles, durations, and APYs.

By enabling global, 24/7 access to high-quality, compliant RWA opportunities, Yala RealYield democratizes investment strategies previously limited to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

“Real-world assets are rapidly becoming the next frontier in blockchain finance. With RealYield, we’re offering Bitcoin holders a reliable, transparent way to earn real returns without leaving the decentralized economy,” said Kaitai Chang, COO at Yala. “This is a foundational step toward integrating BTC with the broader financial system.”

Key Features of Yala RealYield:

Copy link to section

Curated RWA Marketplace: Investors can access a wide selection of tokenized real-world yield opportunities, including sovereign debt, real estate, and private credit—all with transparent terms regarding risk, maturity, and return.

Customizable Yield Strategies: Users can mix and match products to create bespoke portfolios tailored to individual preferences.

Seamless Bitcoin Integration: All investments begin with BTC, ensuring on-chain transparency, verifiability, and security.

Compliance-First Design: Robust legal and regulatory reviews to ensure real-world assets can be securely and legally onboarded.

Unified Experience: Yala offers a single dashboard for minting, trading, and managing RWA and DeFi positions—eliminating the need for fragmented platforms.

Institutional-Grade Access: Multi-signature custody, on-chain governance, and permissioned access provide a secure foundation for institutional participation.

Incentivized Participation: Yield farming and staking mechanisms will be introduced to drive engagement across both retail and institutional segments.

Personalized Yield Through a Marketplace Model

Copy link to section

Yala RealYield operates as a marketplace, enabling users to browse and select from a range of yield products across categories such as:

Risk Profile – From low-risk instruments like U.S. Treasuries to higher-yield private credit vehicles.

Time Horizon – Options range from short-duration liquidity to long-term fixed-income strategies.

Target Returns – Each product includes APY benchmarks to help users align returns with personal investment objectives.

Yala will also introduce the RWA Vault Allocation Framework, a model that packages diversified real-world assets into unified yield vaults, each with defined allocation weights. This mirrors traditional asset allocation strategies but with the added composability and efficiency of Web3 infrastructure.

Strategic Vision and Market Opportunity

Copy link to section

Yala RealYield addresses a long-standing gap in crypto: unlocking Bitcoin’s immense liquidity for productive, low-risk yield generation. The launch comes as institutional interest in tokenized real-world assets accelerates, with the total addressable market for RWAs projected to reach trillions of dollars in the coming years.

By combining compliance-first infrastructure, seamless BTC access, and a growing roster of RWA partnerships, Yala is well-positioned to become the leading yield gateway for Bitcoin in traditional financial markets.

“Bitcoin remains the most underutilized source of liquidity in the global financial system,” said Kaitai. “RealYield allows us to connect that capital to compliant, income-generating products, building a future where BTC earns real-world returns.”

Looking Ahead

Copy link to section

Yala plans to expand the RealYield marketplace over the coming months through additional integrations, refined yield packaging, and improved tooling for developers and institutional users. Long-term, Yala will support the use of RWA-backed positions as collateral for stablecoin minting, creating deeper synergies between DeFi and traditional finance.

About Yala

Yala is building a liquidity layer to unlock Bitcoin’s untapped yield across DeFi and RWAs. Users can deposit BTC and access seamless liquidity, enabling efficient capital movement and yield opportunities across ecosystems, chains, and protocols.

To learn more, users can visit www.yala.org or follow Yala on X at @yalaorg.

Contact

Yala

[email protected]