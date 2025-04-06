Bitcoin Pepe price prediction: buy BPEP amid ETH woes?

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, continues to face turbulent times, with its price dipping amid broader market uncertainty.

Currently, ETH trades at approximately $1,796, down 18% in the past 30 days and significantly off its all-time high of above $4,800 reached in November 2021.

This outlook as analysts is predicting further pain for Ethereum.

But could Ethereum’s struggles signal a buying opportunity for investors eyeing emerging projects like Bitcoin Pepe?

Here’s a Bitcoin Pepe price prediction as an analyst shares the potential outlook for ETH.

ETH woes deepen as price falls to near $1,700

Ethereum’s negative returns in 2025 deepen rot that has seen it dip nearly 50% in the past year.

While this reflects broader turbulence in the crypto market, ETH’s underperformance versus Bitcoin has been glaring.

This means the top altcoin below $1,800 leaves it under notable downside pressure.

Macroeconomic factors, including inflation concerns and shifting investor sentiment, could push ETH toward support below $1,500.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez recently noted ETH’s failure to break key resistance levels, suggesting a potential dump to $1,100. Ethereum whales have also dropped by 10% in the past month.

However, for crypto enthusiasts eyeing new opportunities, the downside could be for stacking more coins.

In particular, altcoins and meme coins often thrive when major assets consolidate, a backdrop that sees projects like Bitcoin Pepe to capture attention.

What is Bitcoin Pepe?

Bitcoin Pepe (BPEP) is a new meme coin gaining traction in presale. Details on the official page show that this phase of development has exploded, with over $6 million raised so far.

Interestingly, Bitcoin Pepe markets itself as a blend of Bitcoin’s security and Solana’s speed. Its aim is to create a meme-focused layer-2 solution on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The PEP-20 token standard supports more than meme coins – the team eyes decentralised applications (dApps) on the OG blockchain network.

Bitcoin Pepe price prediction

Despite ETH and similar struggles for most of the cryptocurrency market, there’s a lot of buzz regarding what the next bull cycle would mean.

Analysts point to Bitcoin’s resilience as a major indicator.

Currently in stage 8 of 30, Bitcoin Pepe is priced at $0.0295.

The price will rise throughout the presale, offering a chance to make a significant upside before the final stage later in the quarter.

Given price predictions of 2x for ETH and BTC, analysts suggest a potential 20x surge post-launch for viral projects like BPEP.

If Bitcoin Pepe mirrors explosive gains for Pepe (PEPE) at its launch, or Solana when it rose from under $10, then predictions of $1 in 2025 for BPEP and $5 in the next cycle could be modest.

However, like other meme projects, Bitcoin Pepe will rely on the attention currency and overall crypto market conditions.

What happens next in the market will be crucial.

