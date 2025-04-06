‘Overpriced’, claims renowned crypto analyst when asked about Solana’s price; will SOL holders migrate to emerging altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM)?

Solana (SOL), a once-celebrated high-speed blockchain challenger, now generating doubt over its current pricing from the analysts.

The Solana (SOL) token was recently dubbed “overpriced” by a well-known crypto researcher, triggering discussions of its prospects in the near term.

At the same time, decentralized lending platform Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is experiencing massive presale demand, with $6.10 million raised and 7,800 holders.

With Phase 4 of its presale live now at $0.025 per token — and a 20% price increase set to follow in Phase 5 — the prospect of moving their focus to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) may yield sharper returns for investors.

Questions on Solana’s valuation

Copy link to section

The price of Solana (SOL) doesn’t bear out its recent network congestion and competitive pressures, critics say.

Despite being a top-5 crypto asset, Solana’s (SOL) 30% volatility over the quarter has made some holders nervous.

The token’s dependency on speculative assets for volume and vale is a far cry from projects that focus on real-world utilities, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) aims to fill the void.

With Solana (SOL) momentum faltering, the spotlight shifts to presale tokens such as MUTM, that rather than purely financial utility incorporate structured growth mechanics.

Presale momentum of Mutuum Finance

Copy link to section

With a price of $0.025 per token, phase 4 of Mutuum Finance’s presale is cruising.

In fact, early Mutuum Finance (MUTM) participants are already up 150% on paper with further gains on the way as the token is set to list at $0.06.

Phase 5 — the next stage — will increase the price to $0.03, meaning those already accumulating now would have secured themselves a 20% gain as soon as the coin starts hitting the next stage.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) lending protocols and buyback system, which aims to produce long-term demand, has attracted more than 7,800 investors during the presale phase.

Mutuum Finance’s tokenomics show a clear growth trajectory.

Anything bought today could return 140% profit at launch, while post-listing predictions say much, much higher targets.

Analysts following deployments of similar DeFi projects estimate Mutuum Finance (MUTM) could do as well as hit $3.50 within the first months of launch on exchanges — a 13,900% increase on its presale price.

This potential arises from Mutuum Finance (MUTM) revenue-sharing model, which uses the platform fees to buy back tokens, redistributing value towards stakers and putting the squeeze on supply.

Copy link to section

The dedicated team of Mutuum Finance are currently wrapping up a smart contract audit with CertiK, a feat we hope will increase investor confidence.

Those results, once ready, will be published throughout official Mutuum Finance (MUTM) social channels, in the name of transparency.

The Mutuum Finance (MUTM) project’s roadmap includes the introduction of overcollateralized stablecoins as well as a variety of peer-to-peer lending features that could help distance the project from speculative competitors.

While Solana (SOL) holders to take a step back, one solid alternative is Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

The presale structure, along with mechanisms that reward holding, makes the case to migrate.

As Phase 4 already sells fast and the price almost aligned with those of many DeFi protocols, the time to buy Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.025 is internet closing. Investors looking for projects grounded in utility — not hype — are starting to look here.

Act Now Before Phase 5 Begins

Copy link to section

Time is critical. Mutuum Finance’s presale has already rallied millions, and each phase drives that speed.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is up today, locked in for triple-digit returns come launch, and already 20% expected before the next price hike.

Go to Mutuum Finance’s portal to get in before we hit phase 4 closing.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.finance/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance