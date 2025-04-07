Didn’t get in on Ripple’s (XRP) first surge, here’s where it’s headed in Q2 2025

Rising with a startling 280% increase in Q4, XRP made headlines in Q4 2024.

The surge was not random.

It started with a special convergence of market catalysts: Donald Trump’s comeback to the presidency, a consistent Federal Reserve policy, and a large flow of institutional investors looking for safe havens in digital assets.

Long battling legal obstacles and mistrust, this ideal storm sparked excitement surrounding XRP.

The retirement of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, a long-standing enemy of Ripple, may have marked the biggest turning point.

With his leaving, an age of legal uncertainty long suppressing XRP’s expansion ended.

From a meagre $500 million daily average to an eye-popping $5 billion between mid-November and December, XRP immediately saw a surge in trade volume.

The market hummed with activity.

XRP cools down after a heated run

By Q2 2025, the thrills had calmed down.

Fast-forward. Currently trading at $2.46, XRP has increased 3% over the last 24 hours and about 25% from its highs earlier this year.

The decline has demoralized more recent investors.

Many wonder if XRP’s bull run is just a pause or has ended.

Not everyone is throwing in the towel, notwithstanding the declining price action.

Edoardo Farina, head of Social Adoption at XRPHealthcare, feels the best is still to come.

Citing a few critical events on the horizon that might propel another leg up, he recently claimed that XRP still has excellent upside left in 2025.

Key XRP drivers in Q2 2025

The possible acceptance of XRP ETFs is a significant catalyst on the radar.

The SEC reviews more than fifteen applications right now.

Should any of them pass, XRP would become far more easily available to regular consumers and institutional investors.

The same tendency was mostly responsible for driving Bitcoin to unprecedented highs in 2024.

Furthermore, regulatory clarification on stablecoins is necessary.

Although XRP is not a stablecoin, experts believe new rules can inadvertently help the token.

Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, will likely acquire popularity as the regulation environment develops.

Since XRP is utilized for transaction fees inside the Ripple ecosystem, researcher SMQKE claims that rising acceptance of RLUSD will organically fuel demand for XRP.

These fees are burned, lowering the total supply and aggravating the scarcity.

Farina even wonders if RLUSD might become the favoured settlement standard for worldwide transactions.

Should this scenario pass, XRP would be the hub of a large transactional ecosystem, driving price appreciation and adoption.

US support and institutional momentum

The present US government has adopted a quite pro-crypto policy.

Declaring support for American-based cryptocurrency companies like Ripple, President Trump has indicated that the legal environment might keep becoming less hostile.

Adoption over the long term and investor trust depends on this. Farina also anticipates “institutional FOMO” activating.

Buying pressure could lead to a supply shortage as institutional investors rush to get access to XRP before possible ETF approval or another surge.

This “supply shock” could be the catalyst XRP needs to reach $5 in Q2 2025.

Rexas Finance: the 100x opportunity in real-world asset tokenization

Although XRP’s road to new highs looks bright, some investors are diversifying into other initiatives, including Rexas Finance (RXS).

Rexas is tokenizing real estate, fine art, and commodities, integrating crypto with real-world asset (RWA) markets, unlike conventional blockchain systems.

This enables investors to hold fractions of these highly valuable assets, releasing liquidity from inaccessible markets.

Rexas Finance has already raised $47.63 million in its presale, with 458 million tokens sold and the twelfth stage nearing its end. Without any VC participation, the token price has gone from $0.03 to $0.20—a 567% growth.

This calculated move aligns the project with long-term investor interests and helps to stop early-stage token dumping.

RXS will debut on the main exchanges on June 19 at a projected listing price of $0.25.

With a potential 100x ROI in 2025, analysts hope Rexas Finance will follow a breakthrough trajectory akin to early major crypto launches.

Conclusion

XRP could have calmed down since its explosive conclusion in 2024, but going into Q2 2025, the principles are still solid. Potential ETF approvals, institutional support, and regulatory clarification all help XRP still have a strong chance at breaking new highs.

Rexas Finance offers an intriguing possibility for those looking for faster and more significant returns.

With real-world relevance, a solid presale performance, and a strategic exchange debut, RXS might be the breakthrough token of 2025.

Keeping an eye on these assets can be your best action this year, whether you missed the first XRP spike or are trying to diversify.

