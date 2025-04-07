Endless CTO amit showcases Web3 genesis cloud at Hong Kong Web3 festival 2025, advancing the future of decentralized technology

At the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025, a leading global event for blockchain and Web3 innovation, Amit Kumar Jaiswal, Chief Technology Officer of Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud, delivered a compelling keynote speech highlighting the transformative capabilities of the Endless — a decentralized intelligent component protocol.

Many industry leaders, developers, and enthusiasts attended this meeting, and Amit elaborated on how Endless is addressing critical challenges in Web3 adoption, further cementing the company’s role as a trailblazer in decentralized technology.

As Endless’ impact in the Web3 space grows, Amit’s speech on April 7 focused on the persistent barriers to Web3’s broad adoption: complex development processes, suboptimal user experiences, a finance-heavy ecosystem, and limited AI integration.

“Web3, with its decentralization, user autonomy, and security, shows great potential, but large-scale adoption still faces huge challenges,” Amit noted.

“What we need is a protocol that is user-friendly, developer-oriented, secure, AI-powered, and rooted in a co-creation economy.”

Endless was born to address these challenges. Amit detailed its three foundational layers: a Decentralized Infrastructure Layer powered by the Endless Public Chain, a One-Stop Componentized Development Layer providing modular tools for developers, and an Application Layer enabling diverse decentralized applications (DApps) across various fields such as social media, gaming, and finance.

“Endless serves as a connector, builder, and accelerator in the Web3 era,” he emphasized.

The platform tackles key pain points effectively.

For developers, Endless supports multi-language SDKs and cross-chain compatibility and simplifies DApp creation with a comprehensive library of modular components.

This components cover wallets, smart contracts, NFTs, DeFi protocols, and AI functionalities like large language models— For users, it offers a Web2-like experience with features such as gas payment proxies, simplified logins (e.g., via Google accounts), and rapid transaction speeds of half a second, even under high concurrency.

Amit highlighted Endless’s AI-native architecture as a defining feature.

“Imagine DApps with AI-driven smart contracts, personalized user experiences, and intelligent customer support—all on a decentralized foundation,” he said.

With decentralized AI inference verification, an on-chain AI model marketplace, and dynamic sharding technology, Endless is pioneering the integration of AI and blockchain while prioritizing security and privacy through end-to-end encryption and decentralized identity management.

Amit showcased Luffa, the first Web3-native decentralized SocialFi platform built on Endless.

Luffa ensures user autonomy with no centralized data backups, end-to-end encrypted conversations, secure logins, and features like crypto wallets and AI agents.

“Luffa exemplifies how Endless enables user-centric applications that prioritize privacy and harness AI,” Amit stated.

The core of the Endless ecosystem is the EDS token, which facilitates transactions, staking, and developer services while supporting revenue-sharing models in gaming, NFT marketplaces, and DApp distribution.

With an initial issuance of 10 billion EDS, the token’s economic model is designed to drive long-term growth and incentivize participation.

Amit outlined key milestones of Endless, including the recent launch of Endless and the partnership with the University of Surrey.

Recently, Endless has officially announced its First-Stage Endless Developer Grant Program.

With a total pool of $1,000,000 or in equivalent $EDS tokens, the program aims to galvanize global developers to build innovative decentralized applications (DApps) on the Endless Protocol, fostering a vibrant community and driving the adoption of Web3 technologies.

“Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud represents a paradigm shift,” Amit concluded.

“By lowering development barriers, enhancing user experience, integrating AI intelligently, and fostering a co-creation economy, Endless empowers developers and users with more opportunities. We are committed to building a Web3 ecosystem that transcends finance, delivering tangible value and promoting decentralized value co-creation.”

Previously, Endless secured over $110 million in financing. CB Insights, a prominent venture capital research firm, cited this deal among others, noting that the record-breaking funding in Q1 2025 underscores investors’ willingness to place substantial bets on AI startups earlier than ever before.

Meanwhile, a growing number of AI companies are focusing on addressing challenges in specific sectors rather than developing general-purpose AI models.

For more information about Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud, visit www.endless.link.

About Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud

Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud is a decentralized intelligent protocol built to bridge Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, providing developers with a one-stop Web3 application development platform, and offering users a Web2-level experience.

Powered by the public chain based on the Move language, Endless integrates various AI capabilities and plugins, committed to becoming the best connector between AI and Web3.

It allows developers to build Crypto AI applications more simply and quickly in a componentized manner, facilitating the arrival of the AI Agentic Super Intelligent System.