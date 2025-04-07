Hive Intelligence launches Mainnet, joins NVIDIA Inception to power next-generation crypto AI agents

New Delhi, India, April 7th, 2025, Chainwire: Hive Intelligence, a next-generation platform that empowers AI with real-time, multi-chain blockchain data via a robust API, today announced the official launch of its mainnet alongside its recent induction into NVIDIA’s Inception program for AI startups.

These milestones mark a major step in Hive’s mission to make AI-driven blockchain applications faster and more accessible, positioning the company at the forefront of the emerging AI+crypto space.

Key highlights

Mainnet Launch: Developers can now leverage Hive Intelligence’s unified API to query real-time data across 60+ blockchains using natural language—eliminating the need to navigate fragmented data sources.

NVIDIA Inception Membership: Hive gains access to NVIDIA’s best-in-class AI tools and networking opportunities, fueling the development of advanced AI-driven blockchain solutions.

$HINT Utility Token: The native token powers Hive’s ecosystem, enabling payment for on-chain data queries, AI computations, governance participation, and more.

The industry challenge: driving AI adoption in blockchain

The growing convergence between AI and crypto has highlighted a persistent challenge: fragmented on-chain data that’s difficult to ingest, analyze, and act upon at scale.

Traditional approaches rely on disparate APIs, complex node infrastructure, or manual data aggregation—all of which limit the potential of autonomous AI agents and advanced blockchain analytics.

Hive Intelligence solves these pain points by merging dozens of data providers and blockchains into one streamlined API, enabling near-instant queries optimized for large language models (LLMs) and other AI workflows.

“Hive Intelligence’s mainnet debut isn’t just a product release—it’s an invitation for businesses across Web2 and Web3 to harness the power of on-chain intelligence,” said Rishabh Narang, spokesperson for Hive Intelligence.

“By joining NVIDIA Inception and going live on mainnet, we’re proving that AI-driven analytics can become the new standard for blockchain innovation, fueling use cases from DeFi to NFTs, compliance, and beyond.”

Mainnet ushers in a new era of AI+blockchain

The launch of Hive Intelligence’s mainnet opens its AI-driven blockchain data infrastructure to the world.

Developers and enterprises can now integrate directly with Hive’s platform to pull real-time, multi-chain data through a single, robust API.

Crucially, Hive eliminates the historical fragmentation of blockchain data across disparate networks.

For the first time, AI agents can seamlessly query and interact with multiple blockchains in one place, overcoming a major bottleneck in crypto analytics and application development.

Hive’s API is designed to be LLM-ready, supporting natural language queries and AI-friendly responses.

This means developers can ask complex questions about blockchain activity in plain English—such as, “What was the total trading volume on decentralized exchanges across Ethereum and Binance Chain in the past 24 hours?”—and receive structured, insightful answers immediately.

The platform’s ability to handle such queries across several chains and data types (from DeFi lending stats to NFT marketplace trends) sets it apart as a universal data layer for Web3.

Joining NVIDIA Inception to Turbocharge AI Innovation

Hive’s acceptance into NVIDIA Inception, NVIDIA’s global startup program, provides significant momentum to the project’s AI ambitions.

NVIDIA Inception offers technical guidance, go-to-market resources, and networking opportunities to promising companies in artificial intelligence and data science.

In Hive’s case, membership comes with access to NVIDIA’s expertise in scaling AI models and infrastructure, as well as potential collaboration on cutting-edge AI research.

This partnership is expected to speed up Hive’s roadmap of new features, potentially including enhanced natural language processing models for blockchain queries and more sophisticated AI agent integrations.

$HINT token: powering the Hive ecosystem

At the core of Hive Intelligence’s platform is the $HINT utility token, which launched in tandem with the network.

Far more than just a cryptocurrency, $HINT functions as the fuel driving the Hive ecosystem—it is required to access certain services and features on the platform, acting as the key that unlocks Hive’s advanced search and analytics capabilities.

Developers and users utilize $HINT to pay for API calls and data queries on the Hive network, ensuring those who contribute resources are rewarded.

As usage grows, demand for $HINT increases, incentivizing more data providers and validators to support the network.

The token also underpins community governance and security: $HINT holders can vote on platform upgrades and parameters, aligning Hive’s evolution with its most invested users.

Over time, staking and other incentive mechanisms will reward constructive behavior, foster network growth, and reinforce Hive’s commitment to a sustainable, user-centric ecosystem.

A vision for the future

Hive Intelligence envisions a world where AI agents seamlessly interact with blockchains, delivering insights, executing transactions, and transforming everything from finance to gaming in real time.

With the mainnet live and support from NVIDIA Inception, Hive is uniquely positioned to drive that vision forward—reducing complexity for developers, unlocking opportunities for businesses, and sparking a new wave of AI+crypto applications.

“As the demand for intelligent, on-chain solutions continues to surge, we’re excited to be at the forefront,” Rishabh Narang concluded.

“We invite developers and enterprises across industries—Web2 or Web3—to explore Hive Intelligence’s platform and start building the AI agents of tomorrow, today.”

About Hive Intelligence

Hive Intelligence is a pioneering AI+blockchain company providing an infrastructure layer for AI agents and applications to interact with decentralized data in real time.

Its unified API offers seamless, natural-language access to dozens of blockchains, enabling a new generation of AI-powered dApps and analytics tools.

By solving the data fragmentation problem and delivering comprehensive, LLM-ready blockchain insights, Hive Intelligence accelerates the convergence of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

As a member of NVIDIA Inception, Hive has access to advanced AI technology and expertise, further empowering innovation at the intersection of AI and crypto.

With its mainnet now live and the $HINT token fueling its ecosystem, Hive Intelligence stands as a leader in bridging blockchain technology with AI-driven analysis and decision-making—fulfilling its vision of making on-chain data as accessible and actionable as information on the traditional web.

To learn more, users can visit Hive Intelligence’s website or follow @Hive_Intel on X (Twitter).

Developers are encouraged to explore the documentation, sign up for a free API key, and begin building AI agents today.

Contact

Hive Intelligence

[email protected]

